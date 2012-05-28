May 28 Indian refiners' output fell an annual 2.8 percent to about 3.33 million
barrels per day (bpd) in April, its first decline since January, the government data showed on
Monday, due to shutdown of units at refineries and eased demand for refined products during the
month.
For details of India's April fuel demand, see:
Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at Jamnagar account for over a third of
the country's refining capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd
export-focused plant to the government.
The country's crude oil output during the month declined 1.3 percent to 768,100 bpd, still a
fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output
declined 11.3 percent to 3.63 billion cubic metres in April from a year earlier as output from
the Reliance-operated D6 block in the east coast continued to decline.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
_____________________________________________________________
April April
2012 2011
Unit Actual Actual
IOC, Guwahati 91 98
IOC, Barauni 573 525
IOC, Koyali 983 1,225
IOC, Haldia 678 705
IOC, Mathura 763 745
IOC, Digboi 45 16
IOC, Panipat 1,243 1,293
IOC, Bongaigaon 175 171
BPCL, Mumbai 1,089 1,089
BPCL, Kochi 876 654
HPCL, Mumbai 417 532
HPCL, Visakh 624 723
CPCL, Manali 726 900
CPCL, Narimanam 41 59
NRL, Numaligarh 90 213
MRPL, Mangalore 767 995
ONGC, Tatipaka 4 7
Reliance,Jamng 3,002 2,861
Essar, Vadinar 1,427 1,197
_____________________________________________________________
Total 13,614 14,006
_____________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
_____________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
April April
2012 2011
Unit Actual Actual
_____________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 436 473
Andhra Pradesh 24 27
Tamil Nadu 21 20
Assam 96 102
Mumbai High 1,298 1,346
OIL:
Assam &
Arunachal Pradesh 316 317
Private operators 953 901
_____________________________________________________________
Total 3,144 3,186
____________________________________________________________
The total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. Target for refinery and oil
output for April have not yet been fixed.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)