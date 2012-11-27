Nov 27 Indian refiners processed 20.3 percent more oil in October than a year ago, a sixth straight monthly rise, from a low base last year when two refineries were fully shut. During October, Indian refiners processed about 3.75 million barrels per day (bpd), the data released by the oil ministry on Tuesday showed, when demand for refined fuels rose 6.4 percent from a year ago. Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd export-focused plant to the government. The country's crude oil output during the month declined 0.4 percent to about 757,500 bpd, accounting for just a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output fell 14.9 percent to 3.43 billion cubic metres in October from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to dwindle. Last year, Essar Oil's Vadinar plant was shut until Oct. 24 as it added new units and raised capacity to 360,000 bpd, while the 160,000 bpd Mathura refinery of state-run Indian Oil Corporation was shut for maintenance until mid-October. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct Oct April-Oct April-Oct 2012 2011 2012 2011 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 90 101 95 523 595 IOC, Barauni 411 525 545 3722 3213 IOC, Koyali 1310 1286 1305 7667 8275 IOC, Haldia 660 655 674 4141 4776 IOC, Mathura 699 691 305 5002 4451 IOC, Digboi 43 41 61 378 360 IOC, Panipat 1073 1148 1390 8539 9022 IOC, Bongaigaon 170 209 182 1382 1218 BPCL, Mumbai 1151 1133 1146 7658 7623 BPCL, Kochi 870 902 866 6239 5131 BPCL, Bina 545 564 0 3054 0 HPCL, Mumbai 652 729 641 4515 4269 HPCL, Visakh 822 726 824 4274 5359 CPCL, Manali 929 743 801 4819 5678 CPCL, Narimanam 61 55 71 364 357 NRL, Numaligarh 265 255 248 1335 1695 MRPL, Mangalore 1275 1300 832 7805 7221 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 4 4 29 39 Reliance,Jamng 2639 3067 2934 20983 20552 Essar, Vadinar 1661 1729 263 11476 7000 ____________________________________________________________ Total 15,332 15,862 13,186 103,904 96,836 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Oct Oct April-Oct April-Oct 2012 2011 2012 2011 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 459 434 479 3058 3355 Andhra Pradesh 26 24 25 169 179 Tamil Nadu 18 21 21 147 145 Assam 102 98 100 703 698 Mumbai High 1422 1305 1400 9065 9620 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 336 315 326 2203 2262 Private operators 1032 1007 866 6940 6187 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,395 3,204 3,217 22,286 22,446 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)