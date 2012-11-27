Nov 27 Indian refiners processed 20.3 percent
more oil in October than a year ago, a sixth straight monthly
rise, from a low base last year when two refineries were fully
shut.
During October, Indian refiners processed about 3.75 million
barrels per day (bpd), the data released by the oil ministry on
Tuesday showed, when demand for refined fuels rose 6.4 percent
from a year ago.
Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at
Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining
capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd
export-focused plant to the government.
The country's crude oil output during the month declined 0.4
percent to about 757,500 bpd, accounting for just a fraction of
the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer.
Natural gas output fell 14.9 percent to 3.43 billion cubic
metres in October from a year earlier as output from the
Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to
dwindle.
Last year, Essar Oil's Vadinar plant was shut
until Oct. 24 as it added new units and raised capacity to
360,000 bpd, while the 160,000 bpd Mathura refinery of state-run
Indian Oil Corporation was shut for maintenance until
mid-October.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil
output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct Oct April-Oct April-Oct
2012 2011 2012 2011
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
IOC, Guwahati 90 101 95 523 595
IOC, Barauni 411 525 545 3722 3213
IOC, Koyali 1310 1286 1305 7667 8275
IOC, Haldia 660 655 674 4141 4776
IOC, Mathura 699 691 305 5002 4451
IOC, Digboi 43 41 61 378 360
IOC, Panipat 1073 1148 1390 8539 9022
IOC, Bongaigaon 170 209 182 1382 1218
BPCL, Mumbai 1151 1133 1146 7658 7623
BPCL, Kochi 870 902 866 6239 5131
BPCL, Bina 545 564 0 3054 0
HPCL, Mumbai 652 729 641 4515 4269
HPCL, Visakh 822 726 824 4274 5359
CPCL, Manali 929 743 801 4819 5678
CPCL, Narimanam 61 55 71 364 357
NRL, Numaligarh 265 255 248 1335 1695
MRPL, Mangalore 1275 1300 832 7805 7221
ONGC, Tatipaka 5 4 4 29 39
Reliance,Jamng 2639 3067 2934 20983 20552
Essar, Vadinar 1661 1729 263 11476 7000
____________________________________________________________
Total 15,332 15,862 13,186 103,904 96,836
_____________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
______________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
Oct Oct April-Oct April-Oct
2012 2011 2012 2011
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
______________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 459 434 479 3058 3355
Andhra Pradesh 26 24 25 169 179
Tamil Nadu 18 21 21 147 145
Assam 102 98 100 703 698
Mumbai High 1422 1305 1400 9065 9620
OIL:
Assam &
Arunachal Pradesh 336 315 326 2203 2262
Private operators 1032 1007 866 6940 6187
_____________________________________________________________
Total 3,395 3,204 3,217 22,286 22,446
______________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
