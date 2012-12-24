NEW DELHI, Dec 24 Indian refiners processed 6.6 percent more oil in November than a year ago, a seventh straight monthly rise, from a low base last year. Indian refiners processed about 3.76 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, data released by the oil ministry on Monday showed, when demand for refined fuels rose 0.15 percent from a year ago. Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd export-focused plant to the government. The country's crude oil output during the month inched up 0.8 percent to about 760,000 bpd, accounting for just a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output fell 15.2 percent to 3.26 billion cubic metres in November from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to dwindle. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Sunil Nair)