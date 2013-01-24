Jan 24 Indian refiners processed 5 percent more
oil in December than a year ago, an eighth straight monthly
rise, as local fuel demand recovered and Asian refining margins
slightly improved.
During December, Indian refiners processed about 3.67
million barrels per day (bpd), data released by the oil ministry
on Thursday showed, when demand for refined fuels rose 2.8
percent from a year ago.
Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at
Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining
capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd
export-focused plant to the government.
The country's crude oil output during the month rose 1
percent to about 758,100 bpd, accounting for just a fraction of
the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer.
Natural gas output fell 14.9 percent to 3.33 billion cubic
metres in December from a year earlier as output from the
Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to
dwindle.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil
output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Dec Dec April-Dec April-Dec
2012 2011 2012 2011
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
IOC, Guwahati 90 98 94 702 780
IOC, Barauni 532 538 521 4799 4297
IOC, Koyali 1310 1228 1248 10118 10673
IOC, Haldia 580 675 629 5471 6077
IOC, Mathura 699 703 783 6436 5985
IOC, Digboi 57 60 53 496 454
IOC, Panipat 1364 1300 1394 11111 11625
IOC, Bongaigaon 200 187 204 1772 1626
BPCL, Mumbai 1101 1176 1156 9905 9929
BPCL, Kochi 680 624 906 7580 6913
BPCL, Bina 545 524 0 4130 0
HPCL, Mumbai 652 679 578 5887 5467
HPCL, Visakh 822 867 694 5727 6775
CPCL, Manali 929 882 860 6469 7363
CPCL, Narimanam 61 57 55 474 466
NRL, Numaligarh 265 233 238 1803 2165
MRPL, Mangalore 1350 1214 1172 10324 9450
ONGC, Tatipaka 5 5 7 37 52
Reliance,Jamng 2639 2761 2935 26704 26427
Essar, Vadinar 1661 1730 1280 14882 9549
____________________________________________________________
Total 15,543 15,542 14,807 134,826 126,074
_____________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
______________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
Dec Dec April-Dec April-Dec
2012 2011 2012 2011
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
______________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 457 437 471 3918 4287
Andhra Pradesh 26 25 24 218 228
Tamil Nadu 17 19 22 185 187
Assam 105 107 105 911 902
Mumbai High 1436 1355 1378 11713 12332
OIL:
Assam &
Arunachal Pradesh 338 299 316 2799 2889
Private operators 1019 964 858 8854 7878
_____________________________________________________________
Total 3,398 3,206 3,173 28,599 28,703
______________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini
Menon)