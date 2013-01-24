Jan 24 Indian refiners processed 5 percent more oil in December than a year ago, an eighth straight monthly rise, as local fuel demand recovered and Asian refining margins slightly improved. During December, Indian refiners processed about 3.67 million barrels per day (bpd), data released by the oil ministry on Thursday showed, when demand for refined fuels rose 2.8 percent from a year ago. Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd export-focused plant to the government. The country's crude oil output during the month rose 1 percent to about 758,100 bpd, accounting for just a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output fell 14.9 percent to 3.33 billion cubic metres in December from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to dwindle. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- Dec Dec April-Dec April-Dec 2012 2011 2012 2011 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 90 98 94 702 780 IOC, Barauni 532 538 521 4799 4297 IOC, Koyali 1310 1228 1248 10118 10673 IOC, Haldia 580 675 629 5471 6077 IOC, Mathura 699 703 783 6436 5985 IOC, Digboi 57 60 53 496 454 IOC, Panipat 1364 1300 1394 11111 11625 IOC, Bongaigaon 200 187 204 1772 1626 BPCL, Mumbai 1101 1176 1156 9905 9929 BPCL, Kochi 680 624 906 7580 6913 BPCL, Bina 545 524 0 4130 0 HPCL, Mumbai 652 679 578 5887 5467 HPCL, Visakh 822 867 694 5727 6775 CPCL, Manali 929 882 860 6469 7363 CPCL, Narimanam 61 57 55 474 466 NRL, Numaligarh 265 233 238 1803 2165 MRPL, Mangalore 1350 1214 1172 10324 9450 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 5 7 37 52 Reliance,Jamng 2639 2761 2935 26704 26427 Essar, Vadinar 1661 1730 1280 14882 9549 ____________________________________________________________ Total 15,543 15,542 14,807 134,826 126,074 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Dec Dec April-Dec April-Dec 2012 2011 2012 2011 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 457 437 471 3918 4287 Andhra Pradesh 26 25 24 218 228 Tamil Nadu 17 19 22 185 187 Assam 105 107 105 911 902 Mumbai High 1436 1355 1378 11713 12332 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 338 299 316 2799 2889 Private operators 1019 964 858 8854 7878 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,398 3,206 3,173 28,599 28,703 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)