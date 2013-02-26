Feb 26 Indian refiners processed 10.5 percent more oil in January than a year ago, the most since October and eighth straight monthly rise, as most refiners step up runs in the last quarter of the financial year to March 31 to meet government-set targets. Indian refiners processed about 3.79 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in January, data released by the oil ministry on Tuesday showed. Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd export-focused plant to the government. The country's crude oil output during the month declined 0.2 percent to about 748,400 bpd, accounting for just a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output fell 16.8 percent to 3.24 billion cubic metres in January from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to dwindle. Reliance has shut 10 wells at the D6 block -- 8 in gas fields D1 and D3 and 2 in oil field MA -- due to water and sand ingress, the government statement said. Crude processing by the 180,000 bpd Bathinda refinery, jointly operated by state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, owner of the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA, has not so far been included in the data. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- Jan Jan April-Jan April-Jan 2013 2012 2012/13 2011/12 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 80 93 94 796 874 IOC, Barauni 496 533 416 5332 4713 IOC, Koyali 1150 1191 1162 11309 11835 IOC, Haldia 685 689 672 6160 6750 IOC, Mathura 641 700 711 7136 6696 IOC, Digboi 57 55 57 551 512 IOC, Panipat 1364 1355 1332 12466 12957 IOC, Bongaigaon 200 173 191 1945 1818 BPCL, Mumbai 1144 1135 1176 11040 11106 BPCL, Kochi 860 880 821 8460 7734 BPCL, Bina 545 505 0 4634 0 HPCL, Mumbai 639 692 688 6579 6155 HPCL, Visakh 822 755 537 6482 7312 CPCL, Manali 929 893 865 7362 8228 CPCL, Narimanam 61 56 44 530 510 NRL, Numaligarh 265 226 230 2029 2395 MRPL, Mangalore 1400 1297 1122 11622 10572 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 6 6 43 57 Reliance,Jamng 2639 3054 3011 29758 29438 Essar, Vadinar 1660 1753 1383 16635 10931 ____________________________________________________________ Total 15,643 16,043 14,520 150,869 140,593 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Jan Jan April-Jan April-Jan 2013 2012 2012/13 2011/12 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 457 435 463 4353 4750 Andhra Pradesh 25 26 25 244 253 Tamil Nadu 17 19 21 204 208 Assam 105 95 104 1006 1006 Mumbai High 1490 1348 1373 13061 13705 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 338 296 321 3095 3210 Private operators 1023 947 866 9801 8744 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,456 3,165 3,173 31,764 31,876 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)