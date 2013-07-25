July 25 Indian refiners processed 2.3 percent more oil in June than a year earlier at about 4.46 million barrels per day (bpd), according to government data published on Thursday. Growth in crude processing was slower in June compared with the 5 percent of May due to maintenance shutdowns at India Oil Corp's Haldia and Bongaigaon refineries, while output was lower at Mathura and Panipat plants because of problems with the reformer and coker. Output of Hindustan Petroleum Corp's Vizag refinery and Bharat Petroleum Corp's Numaligarh refinery was hit during June due to fire incidents. The government data included estimated crude processing by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining capacity. The country's crude oil output during the month declined 0.6 percent to about 763,100 bpd, accounting for just a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output fell 16.7 percent to 2.94 billion cubic metres in June from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to dwindle. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- June June April-June April-June 2013 2012 2013 2012 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual -------------------------------------------------------------- IOC, Guwahati 93 89 91 259 275 IOC, Barauni 541 552 488 1452 1608 IOC, Koyali 989 1204 1149 3280 3009 IOC, Haldia 685 553 456 1881 1838 IOC, Mathura 750 666 683 2096 2213 IOC, Digboi 56 51 59 149 165 IOC, Panipat 1350 984 1263 3499 3901 IOC, Bongaigaon 204 121 211 504 568 BPCL, Mumbai 1064 1152 1105 2983 3342 BPCL, Kochi 838 880 901 2679 2572 HPCL, Mumbai 527 671 587 1746 1569 HPCL, Visakh 772 486 655 1710 2015 CPCL, Manali 885 870 844 2721 2370 CPCL, Narimanam 59 40 66 98 149 NRL, Numaligarh 236 00 225 461 315 MRPL, Mangalore 1125 1122 1091 3324 2915 ONGC, Tatipaka 3 4 5 14 13 BORL, Bina 500 538 553 1445 1444 HMEL, Bathinda 600 789 138 2187 413 Reliance, Jamng 3140 2666 2674 7697 8106 Reliance, SEZ 2568 3113 2999 9443 9177 Essar, Vadinar 1645 1687 1576 5236 4479 ____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 18,630 18,237 17,821 54,873 52,458 ____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) June June April-Jun April-Jun 2013 2012 2013 2012 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 406 414 431 1275 1320 Andhra Pradesh 24 26 24 77 73 Tamil Nadu 18 18 20 54 63 Assam 102 104 98 315 294 Mumbai High 1339 1272 1280 3864 3892 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 305 295 307 893 936 Private operators 963 993 980 2921 2955 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,157 3,123 3,141 9,399 9,533 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)