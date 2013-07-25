July 25 Indian refiners processed 2.3 percent more oil in June than a year
earlier at about 4.46 million barrels per day (bpd), according to government data published on
Thursday.
Growth in crude processing was slower in June compared with the 5 percent of May due to
maintenance shutdowns at India Oil Corp's Haldia and Bongaigaon refineries, while
output was lower at Mathura and Panipat plants because of problems with the reformer and coker.
Output of Hindustan Petroleum Corp's Vizag refinery and Bharat Petroleum Corp's
Numaligarh refinery was hit during June due to fire incidents.
The government data included estimated crude processing by Reliance Industries'
580,000-bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30
percent of the country's refining capacity.
The country's crude oil output during the month declined 0.6 percent to about 763,100 bpd,
accounting for just a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude
importer.
Natural gas output fell 16.7 percent to 2.94 billion cubic metres in June from a year
earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to dwindle.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
--------------------------------------------------------------
June June April-June April-June
2013 2012 2013 2012
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
--------------------------------------------------------------
IOC, Guwahati 93 89 91 259 275
IOC, Barauni 541 552 488 1452 1608
IOC, Koyali 989 1204 1149 3280 3009
IOC, Haldia 685 553 456 1881 1838
IOC, Mathura 750 666 683 2096 2213
IOC, Digboi 56 51 59 149 165
IOC, Panipat 1350 984 1263 3499 3901
IOC, Bongaigaon 204 121 211 504 568
BPCL, Mumbai 1064 1152 1105 2983 3342
BPCL, Kochi 838 880 901 2679 2572
HPCL, Mumbai 527 671 587 1746 1569
HPCL, Visakh 772 486 655 1710 2015
CPCL, Manali 885 870 844 2721 2370
CPCL, Narimanam 59 40 66 98 149
NRL, Numaligarh 236 00 225 461 315
MRPL, Mangalore 1125 1122 1091 3324 2915
ONGC, Tatipaka 3 4 5 14 13
BORL, Bina 500 538 553 1445 1444
HMEL, Bathinda 600 789 138 2187 413
Reliance, Jamng 3140 2666 2674 7697 8106
Reliance, SEZ 2568 3113 2999 9443 9177
Essar, Vadinar 1645 1687 1576 5236 4479
____________________________________________________________
TOTAL 18,630 18,237 17,821 54,873 52,458
____________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
______________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
June June April-Jun April-Jun
2013 2012 2013 2012
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
______________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 406 414 431 1275 1320
Andhra Pradesh 24 26 24 77 73
Tamil Nadu 18 18 20 54 63
Assam 102 104 98 315 294
Mumbai High 1339 1272 1280 3864 3892
OIL:
Assam &
Arunachal Pradesh 305 295 307 893 936
Private operators 963 993 980 2921 2955
_____________________________________________________________
Total 3,157 3,123 3,141 9,399 9,533
______________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)