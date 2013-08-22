Aug 22 Indian refiners processed 5.1 percent more oil in July than a year earlier at about 4.53 million barrels per day (bpd), according to government data published on Thursday. The government data included estimated crude processing in July by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd export-focused plant. However, data for the previous months have been revised. Reliance's two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining capacity. The country's crude oil output during the month declined 2.3 percent to about 751,700 bpd, accounting for just a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output fell 16.1 percent to about 3.01 billion cubic metres in July from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to dwindle. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- July July April-July April-July 2013 2012 2013 2012 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ---------------------------------------------------------------- IOC, Guwahati 93 83 68 343 343 IOC, Barauni 559 550 540 2012 2149 IOC, Koyali 965 844 1055 4124 4065 IOC, Haldia 680 709 577 2589 2416 IOC, Mathura 744 702 700 2798 2913 IOC, Digboi 57 60 60 209 225 IOC, Panipat 1395 1165 1197 4664 5099 IOC, Bongaigaon 211 233 211 736 779 BPCL, Mumbai 1103 1149 1137 4132 4480 BPCL, Kochi 860 904 942 3583 3514 HPCL, Mumbai 635 700 690 2446 2560 HPCL, Visakh 797 739 470 2449 2485 CPCL, Manali 630 884 707 3605 3078 CPCL, Narimanam 61 37 48 134 197 NRL, Numaligarh 244 229 244 689 559 MRPL, Mangalore 1250 1173 1194 4497 4108 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 3 4 17 17 BORL, Bina 500 434 339 1879 1783 HMEL, Bathinda 600 854 379 3041 792 Reliance, Jamng 3140 2778 2799 10575 10905 Reliance, SEZ 2568 3183 3143 12528 12320 Essar, Vadinar 1645 1735 1715 6871 6194 ____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 18,742 19,146 18,221 73,922 70,679 ____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) July July April-Jul April-Jul 2013 2012 2013 2012 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 418 422 446 1697 1766 Andhra Pradesh 24 26 104 103 177 Tamil Nadu 19 18 25 72 87 Assam 106 107 20 422 314 Mumbai High 1416 1300 1314 5163 5206 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 319 301 325 1193 1261 Private operators 1005 1005 1021 3927 3976 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,307 3,179 3,255 12,578 12,788 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)