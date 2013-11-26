Nov 26 Indian refiners processed 3.2 percent less oil in October than a year earlier, the first fall since April 2012, due to maintenance shutdowns at some plants, according to government data published on Tuesday. The refiners processed about 4.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, the data shows. The government data included estimated crude processing in October by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd export-focused plant. Data for the previous months have been revised. Reliance's two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining capacity. The country's crude oil output during the month declined 0.8 percent to about 751,800 bpd, accounting for just a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer, according to the preliminary figures. Natural gas output fell 13.6 percent to about 2.96 billion cubic metres in October from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to dwindle. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- Oct Oct April-Oct April-Oct 2013 2012 2013 2012 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ---------------------------------------------------------------- IOC, Guwahati 93 95 101 601 523 IOC, Barauni 418 572 525 3697 3722 IOC, Koyali 1246 1183 1286 7260 7667 IOC, Haldia 670 624 655 4592 4141 IOC, Mathura 664 000 691 4014 5002 IOC, Digboi 57 58 41 384 378 IOC, Panipat 1425 1369 1148 8706 8539 IOC, Bongaigaon 211 218 209 1338 1382 BPCL, Mumbai 1103 1232 1133 7553 7658 BPCL, Kochi 863 922 902 6292 6239 HPCL, Mumbai 635 687 712 4473 4390 HPCL, Visakh 797 589 726 4157 4274 CPCL, Manali 929 613 743 5992 4819 CPCL, Narimanam 61 52 55 279 364 NRL, Numaligarh 244 252 255 1455 1335 MRPL, Mangalore 1150 1308 1300 8298 7805 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 7 4 35 29 BORL, Bina 500 277 564 3186 3054 HMEL, Bathinda 600 722 517 5159 2067 Reliance, Jamng 3140 2999 2851 18975 19222 Reliance, SEZ 2568 3192 3151 22034 21678 Essar, Vadinar 1645 1701 1729 12025 11280 ____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 19,024 18,671 19,297 130,507 125,566 ____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Oct Oct April-Oct April-Oct 2013 2012 2013 2012 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 424 410 434 2927 3059 Andhra Pradesh 22 24 24 176 248 Tamil Nadu 19 18 21 127 150 Assam 106 107 98 739 620 Mumbai High 1474 1308 1304 9051 9063 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 328 304 315 2104 2203 Private operators 979 1008 1007 6894 6940 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,352 3,179 3,204 22,018 22,284 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)