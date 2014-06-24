June 24 Indian refiners processed 2.3 percent less oil in May than a year earlier at about 4.3 million barrels per day (bpd), government data showed on Tuesday, mainly due to maintenance shutdowns at some refineries. The data, which showed revised numbers for the previous months, included estimated crude processing by Reliance Industries Ltd's 580,000 bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's refining capacity. The country's oil output in May declined 0.3 percent to about 747,200 bpd, while natural gas output fell 2.2 percent to 2.94 billion cubic metres, the data showed. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- May May April-May April-May 2014 2013 2014 2013 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 85 79 86 165 170 IOC, Barauni 560 571 447 1102 911 IOC, Koyali 1049 1162 1222 2288 2076 IOC, Haldia 680 654 676 1286 1327 IOC, Mathura 749 757 733 1498 1430 IOC, Digboi 61 57 45 95 99 IOC, Panipat 668 841 1389 2067 2516 IOC, Bongaigaon 159 174 212 358 382 BPCL, Mumbai 1046 1026 1124 1812 1829 BPCL, Kochi 695 728 908 1553 1799 HPCL, Mumbai 636 332 480 896 1066 HPCL, Visakh 659 582 521 1232 1224 CPCL, Manali 912 940 934 1780 1851 CPCL, Narimanam 64 55 33 127 58 NRL, Numaligarh 241 259 238 470 461 MRPL, Mangalore 1000 1026 968 2125 2202 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 3 5 7 10 BORL, Bina 500 443 370 928 907 HMEL, Bathinda 764 865 839 1709 1398 Reliance, Jamng 2479 2758 2479 4622 5132 Reliance, SEZ 3151 3131 3151 6262 6264 Essar, Vadinar 1681 1740 1752 3434 3450 _____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 17842 18182 18613 35816 36562 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) May May April-May April-May 2014 2013 2014 2013 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual _________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 410 392 439 780 861 Andhra Pradesh 23 25 25 49 52 Tamil Nadu 20 21 18 42 36 Assam $ 102 96 106 195 210 Mumbai High 1376 1337 1306 2588 2591 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 289 284 300 558 597 Private operators 1038 1005 975 2053 1928 ________________________________________________________________ Total 3257 3160 3169 6264 6275 _________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)