June 24 Indian refiners processed 2.3 percent less oil in May than a year
earlier at about 4.3 million barrels per day (bpd), government data showed on Tuesday, mainly
due to maintenance shutdowns at some refineries.
The data, which showed revised numbers for the previous months, included estimated crude
processing by Reliance Industries Ltd's 580,000 bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's
two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's
refining capacity.
The country's oil output in May declined 0.3 percent to about 747,200 bpd, while natural gas
output fell 2.2 percent to 2.94 billion cubic metres, the data showed.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
May May April-May April-May
2014 2013 2014 2013
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
------------------------------------------------------------------------
IOC, Guwahati 85 79 86 165 170
IOC, Barauni 560 571 447 1102 911
IOC, Koyali 1049 1162 1222 2288 2076
IOC, Haldia 680 654 676 1286 1327
IOC, Mathura 749 757 733 1498 1430
IOC, Digboi 61 57 45 95 99
IOC, Panipat 668 841 1389 2067 2516
IOC, Bongaigaon 159 174 212 358 382
BPCL, Mumbai 1046 1026 1124 1812 1829
BPCL, Kochi 695 728 908 1553 1799
HPCL, Mumbai 636 332 480 896 1066
HPCL, Visakh 659 582 521 1232 1224
CPCL, Manali 912 940 934 1780 1851
CPCL, Narimanam 64 55 33 127 58
NRL, Numaligarh 241 259 238 470 461
MRPL, Mangalore 1000 1026 968 2125 2202
ONGC, Tatipaka 4 3 5 7 10
BORL, Bina 500 443 370 928 907
HMEL, Bathinda 764 865 839 1709 1398
Reliance, Jamng 2479 2758 2479 4622 5132
Reliance, SEZ 3151 3131 3151 6262 6264
Essar, Vadinar 1681 1740 1752 3434 3450
_____________________________________________________________
TOTAL 17842 18182 18613 35816 36562
_____________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
______________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
May May April-May April-May
2014 2013 2014 2013
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
_________________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 410 392 439 780 861
Andhra Pradesh 23 25 25 49 52
Tamil Nadu 20 21 18 42 36
Assam $ 102 96 106 195 210
Mumbai High 1376 1337 1306 2588 2591
OIL:
Assam &
Arunachal Pradesh 289 284 300 558 597
Private operators 1038 1005 975 2053 1928
________________________________________________________________
Total 3257 3160 3169 6264 6275
_________________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
