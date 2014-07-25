July 25 Indian refiners processed 1.2 percent more oil in June than a year earlier at about 4.34 million barrels per day (bpd), government data showed on Friday. The data, which showed revised numbers for the previous months, included estimated crude processing by Reliance Industries Ltd's 580,000 bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's refining capacity. The country's oil output in June rose marginally to about 779,700 bpd, while natural gas output fell 1.69 percent to about 2.9 billion cubic metres, the data showed. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- June June April-June April-June 2014 2013 2014 2013 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 87 79 89 244 259 IOC, Barauni 542 550 552 1652 1463 IOC, Koyali 1168 1026 1204 3315 3280 IOC, Haldia 670 666 553 1952 1881 IOC, Mathura 725 691 666 2189 2096 IOC, Digboi 59 54 51 150 149 IOC, Panipat 975 774 984 2840 3499 IOC, Bongaigaon 180 167 121 524 504 BPCL, Mumbai 1068 1076 1114 2888 2943 BPCL, Kochi 880 923 880 2477 2679 HPCL, Mumbai 616 549 671 1445 1737 HPCL, Visakh 492 660 486 1892 1710 CPCL, Manali 499 879 870 2659 2721 CPCL, Narimanam 62 33 40 161 98 NRL, Numaligarh 233 255 0 725 461 MRPL, Mangalore 1150 1117 1122 3241 3324 ONGC, Tatipaka 1 5 4 12 14 BORL, Bina 500 561 538 1489 1445 HMEL, Bathinda 740 865 789 2574 2187 Reliance, Jamng 2666 2603 2666 7225 7798 Reliance, SEZ 3050 3112 3050 9374 9314 Essar, Vadinar 1627 1707 1687 5141 5137 _____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 17988 18353 18136 54169 54698 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) June June April-June April-June 2014 2013 2014 2013 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual _________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 396 375 414 1155 1275 Andhra Pradesh 22 23 26 72 77 Tamil Nadu 19 20 18 61 54 Assam $ 101 93 104 288 315 Mumbai High 1364 1343 1272 3931 3863 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 278 278 295 836 893 Private operators 1011 993 993 3046 2921 ________________________________________________________________ Total 3191 3125 3123 9390 9398 _________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; editing by Sunil Nair)