Aug 22 Indian refiners processed 5.5 percent less oil in July than a year earlier at about 4.28 million barrels per day (bpd), government data showed on Friday, due to maintenance shutdowns at some of the refineries. The data, which showed revised numbers for the previous months, included estimated crude processing by Reliance Industries Ltd's 580,000 bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's refining capacity. The country's oil output in July declined 1 percent to about 744,000 bpd, while natural gas output fell 9 percent to about 2.74 billion cubic metres, the data showed. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- July July April-July April-July 2014 2013 2014 2013 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 90 91 83 335 343 IOC, Barauni 560 569 550 2221 2012 IOC, Koyali 1195 1168 844 4483 4124 IOC, Haldia 640 619 709 2571 2589 IOC, Mathura 618 754 702 2943 2798 IOC, Digboi 61 56 60 206 209 IOC, Panipat 1375 1214 1165 4054 4664 IOC, Bongaigaon 207 194 233 718 736 BPCL, Mumbai 1109 1080 1096 3968 4039 BPCL, Kochi 890 936 904 3413 3583 HPCL, Mumbai 636 664 700 2109 2438 HPCL, Visakh 800 802 739 2694 2449 CPCL, Manali 912 775 884 3434 3605 CPCL, Narimanam 64 45 37 205 134 NRL, Numaligarh 241 248 229 972 689 MRPL, Mangalore 1250 1113 1173 4355 4497 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 5 3 17 17 BORL, Bina 500 267 434 1756 1879 HMEL, Bathinda 764 54 854 2436 3041 Reliance, Jamng 2778 2630 2778 9855 10576 Reliance, SEZ 3231 3154 3231 12675 12545 Essar, Vadinar 1681 1658 1735 6799 6871 _____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 19605 18094 19141 72218 73839 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) June June April-June April-June 2014 2013 2014 2013 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual _________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 408 385 422 1541 1697 Andhra Pradesh 22 16 26 88 103 Tamil Nadu 20 20 18 82 73 Assam $ 106 95 107 383 422 Mumbai High 1431 1373 1300 5300 5162 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 293 295 301 1130 1193 Private operators 1009 962 1005 4009 3927 ________________________________________________________________ Total 3289 3147 3179 12533 12577 _________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)