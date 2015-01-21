Jan 21 Indian refiners processed 6.1 percent more oil in December than a year
earlier at about 19.73 million tonnes, or 4.66 million barrels per day (bpd), preliminary
government data showed on Wednesday.
The data included estimated crude processed by Reliance Industries Ltd's
580,000-bpd export-focused plant.
Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent
of India's refining capacity.
The country's oil output in December fell 1.4 percent to about 759,100 bpd, or 3.21 million
tonnes, while natural gas output dipped 3.5 percent to about 2.90 billion cubic metres.
Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
December December April-Dec April-Dec
2014 2013 2014 2013
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
------------------------------------------------------------------------
IOC, Guwahati 80 84 91 759 782
IOC, Barauni 560 347 582 4404 4840
IOC, Koyali 1201 1175 1228 10083 9643
IOC, Haldia 675 667 691 5794 5920
IOC, Mathura 726 725 590 6341 4755
IOC, Digboi 61 54 56 466 496
IOC, Panipat 1375 1347 1329 10478 11370
IOC, Bongaigaon 207 210 198 1757 1742
BPCL, Mumbai 1110 1152 1002 9452 9491
BPCL, Kochi 660 667 595 7684 7583
HPCL, Mumbai 636 711 650 5374 5755
HPCL, Visakh 800 788 729 6352 5438
CPCL, Manali 912 915 711 7657 7426
CPCL, Narimanam 64 43 59 409 391
NRL, Numaligarh 241 227 261 2153 1973
MRPL, Mangalore 1350 1431 1367 10598 10746
ONGC, Tatipaka 4 5 7 39 49
BORL, Bina 500 588 565 4644 4294
HMEL, Bathinda 764 864 722 5142 6772
Reliance, Jamng 2210 2801 2210 23582 23443
Reliance, SEZ 3215 3164 3215 28151 28299
Essar, Vadinar 1681 1759 1743 15371 15153
_____________________________________________________________
TOTAL 19032 19726 18601 166687 166362
_____________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
_______________________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
December December April-Dec April-Dec
2014 2013 2014 2013
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
________________________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 409 384 412 3429 3738
Andhra Pradesh 20 21 25 184 224
Tamil Nadu 21 20 20 176 165
Assam $ 110 86 108 826 949
Mumbai High 1431 1384 1316 12109 11641
OIL:
Assam &
Arunachal Pradesh 314 288 291 2579 2686
Private operators 966 1028 1084 8870 9018
__________________________________________________________________
Total 3270 3210 3256 28172 28423
__________________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)