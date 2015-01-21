Jan 21 Indian refiners processed 6.1 percent more oil in December than a year earlier at about 19.73 million tonnes, or 4.66 million barrels per day (bpd), preliminary government data showed on Wednesday. The data included estimated crude processed by Reliance Industries Ltd's 580,000-bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's refining capacity. The country's oil output in December fell 1.4 percent to about 759,100 bpd, or 3.21 million tonnes, while natural gas output dipped 3.5 percent to about 2.90 billion cubic metres. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- December December April-Dec April-Dec 2014 2013 2014 2013 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 80 84 91 759 782 IOC, Barauni 560 347 582 4404 4840 IOC, Koyali 1201 1175 1228 10083 9643 IOC, Haldia 675 667 691 5794 5920 IOC, Mathura 726 725 590 6341 4755 IOC, Digboi 61 54 56 466 496 IOC, Panipat 1375 1347 1329 10478 11370 IOC, Bongaigaon 207 210 198 1757 1742 BPCL, Mumbai 1110 1152 1002 9452 9491 BPCL, Kochi 660 667 595 7684 7583 HPCL, Mumbai 636 711 650 5374 5755 HPCL, Visakh 800 788 729 6352 5438 CPCL, Manali 912 915 711 7657 7426 CPCL, Narimanam 64 43 59 409 391 NRL, Numaligarh 241 227 261 2153 1973 MRPL, Mangalore 1350 1431 1367 10598 10746 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 5 7 39 49 BORL, Bina 500 588 565 4644 4294 HMEL, Bathinda 764 864 722 5142 6772 Reliance, Jamng 2210 2801 2210 23582 23443 Reliance, SEZ 3215 3164 3215 28151 28299 Essar, Vadinar 1681 1759 1743 15371 15153 _____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 19032 19726 18601 166687 166362 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) December December April-Dec April-Dec 2014 2013 2014 2013 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ________________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 409 384 412 3429 3738 Andhra Pradesh 20 21 25 184 224 Tamil Nadu 21 20 20 176 165 Assam $ 110 86 108 826 949 Mumbai High 1431 1384 1316 12109 11641 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 314 288 291 2579 2686 Private operators 966 1028 1084 8870 9018 __________________________________________________________________ Total 3270 3210 3256 28172 28423 __________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)