Feb 20 Indian refiners processed 4.7 percent more oil in January from a year
earlier at about 19.67 million tonnes, or 4.65 million barrels per day (bpd), preliminary
government data showed on Friday.
The data included estimated crude processed by Reliance Industries Ltd's
580,000-bpd export-focused plant.
Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent
of India's refining capacity.
The country's oil output in December fell 2.3 percent to about 753,700 bpd, or 3.19 million
tonnes, while natural gas output dipped 6.6 percent to about 2.87 billion cubic metres.
Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
January January April-Jan April-Jan
2015 2014 2014/15 2013/14
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
------------------------------------------------------------------------
IOC, Guwahati 90 81 91 840 874
IOC, Barauni 560 547 562 4951 5402
IOC, Koyali 1201 1164 1233 11247 10876
IOC, Haldia 685 594 670 6388 6590
IOC, Mathura 634 689 589 7030 5344
IOC, Digboi 61 55 56 521 552
IOC, Panipat 1375 1270 1340 11749 12711
IOC, Bongaigaon 207 220 193 1977 1934
BPCL, Mumbai 1118 1155 968 10608 10459
BPCL, Kochi 890 922 936 8605 8519
HPCL, Mumbai 636 692 645 6066 6400
HPCL, Visakh 800 847 803 7199 6241
CPCL, Manali 912 903 821 8559 8247
CPCL, Narimanam 64 43 59 451 450
NRL, Numaligarh 241 224 232 2376 2205
MRPL, Mangalore 1400 1355 1223 11952 11968
ONGC, Tatipaka 4 3 8 42 57
BORL, Bina 500 578 321 5222 4615
HMEL, Bathinda 764 719 867 5861 7639
Reliance, Jamng 2192 2802 2192 26384 25635
Reliance, SEZ 3236 3041 3236 31192 31535
Essar, Vadinar 1681 1768 1743 17139 16896
_____________________________________________________________
TOTAL 19250 19672 18788 186360 185150
_____________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
_______________________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
Jauary January April-Jan April-Jan
2015 2014 2014/15 2013/14
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
________________________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 408 377 406 3805 4145
Andhra Pradesh 20 23 25 207 249
Tamil Nadu 21 20 21 195 186
Assam $ 112 82 109 908 1058
Mumbai High 1489 1387 1343 13496 12984
OIL:
Assam &
Arunachal Pradesh 317 289 276 2867 2962
Private operators 942 1010 1081 9880 10100
__________________________________________________________________
Total 3308 3188 3261 31360 31684
__________________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)