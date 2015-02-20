Feb 20 Indian refiners processed 4.7 percent more oil in January from a year earlier at about 19.67 million tonnes, or 4.65 million barrels per day (bpd), preliminary government data showed on Friday. The data included estimated crude processed by Reliance Industries Ltd's 580,000-bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's refining capacity. The country's oil output in December fell 2.3 percent to about 753,700 bpd, or 3.19 million tonnes, while natural gas output dipped 6.6 percent to about 2.87 billion cubic metres. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- January January April-Jan April-Jan 2015 2014 2014/15 2013/14 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 90 81 91 840 874 IOC, Barauni 560 547 562 4951 5402 IOC, Koyali 1201 1164 1233 11247 10876 IOC, Haldia 685 594 670 6388 6590 IOC, Mathura 634 689 589 7030 5344 IOC, Digboi 61 55 56 521 552 IOC, Panipat 1375 1270 1340 11749 12711 IOC, Bongaigaon 207 220 193 1977 1934 BPCL, Mumbai 1118 1155 968 10608 10459 BPCL, Kochi 890 922 936 8605 8519 HPCL, Mumbai 636 692 645 6066 6400 HPCL, Visakh 800 847 803 7199 6241 CPCL, Manali 912 903 821 8559 8247 CPCL, Narimanam 64 43 59 451 450 NRL, Numaligarh 241 224 232 2376 2205 MRPL, Mangalore 1400 1355 1223 11952 11968 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 3 8 42 57 BORL, Bina 500 578 321 5222 4615 HMEL, Bathinda 764 719 867 5861 7639 Reliance, Jamng 2192 2802 2192 26384 25635 Reliance, SEZ 3236 3041 3236 31192 31535 Essar, Vadinar 1681 1768 1743 17139 16896 _____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 19250 19672 18788 186360 185150 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Jauary January April-Jan April-Jan 2015 2014 2014/15 2013/14 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ________________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 408 377 406 3805 4145 Andhra Pradesh 20 23 25 207 249 Tamil Nadu 21 20 21 195 186 Assam $ 112 82 109 908 1058 Mumbai High 1489 1387 1343 13496 12984 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 317 289 276 2867 2962 Private operators 942 1010 1081 9880 10100 __________________________________________________________________ Total 3308 3188 3261 31360 31684 __________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)