(Clarifies unit in third row to IOC Koyali from IOC Gujarat, and removes extraneous number from Total in 23rd row) April 21 Indian refiners processed 1.3 percent less oil in March from a year earlier at about 19.33 million tonnes, or 4.57 million barrels per day (bpd), preliminary government data showed on Tuesday. The data included estimated crude processed by Reliance Industries Ltd's 580,000-bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's refining capacity. In the fiscal year to March 31, the refiners processed 4.48 million bpd oil, an increase of about 0.4 percent from 2013/14. The country's oil output in March rose 1.7 percent to about 763,000 bpd, or about 3.23 million tonnes while during the fiscal year crude production declined 0.9 percent to average about 759,000 bpd. Natural gas output last month dipped 1.5 percent to about 2.88 billion cubic metres (bcm) and it declined by 4.9 percent in April 2014-March 2015 to 33.66 bcm, the data showed. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- March March April-March April-March 2015 2014 2014/15 2013/14 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 90 95 65 1006 1019 IOC, Barauni 560 535 579 5944 6478 IOC, Koyali 1199 1001 1174 13285 12960 IOC, Haldia 685 662 722 7650 7952 IOC, Mathura 758 837 777 8515 6641 IOC, Digboi 61 24 51 591 651 IOC, Panipat 1375 1333 1274 14191 15098 IOC, Bongaigaon 200 226 198 2403 2328 BPCL, Mumbai 1082 1178 1158 12821 12684 BPCL, Kochi 890 912 929 10356 10285 HPCL, Mumbai 636 709 742 7410 7785 HPCL, Visakh 800 843 813 8770 7776 CPCL, Manali 912 891 958 10251 10065 CPCL, Narimanam 64 42 49 531 559 NRL, Numaligarh 241 184 183 2777 2613 MRPL, Mangalore 1400 1521 1417 14667 14589 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 4 3 51 65 BORL, Bina 500 521 422 6209 5450 HMEL, Bathinda 764 918 857 7317 9271 Reliance, Jamng 2220 1985 2220 30867 30307 Reliance, SEZ 3165 3155 3260 37174 37720 Essar, Vadinar 1681 1754 1735 20491 20202 ________________________________________________________________ TOTAL 19287 19331 19586 223277 222497 _______________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) March March April-March April-March 2015 2014 2014/15 2013/14 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ________________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 414 375 407 4517 4917 Andhra Pradesh 19 25 109 254 381 Tamil Nadu 20 25 25 240 229 Assam $ 114 81 22 1061 1178 Mumbai High 1499 1443 1332 16195 15541 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 322 289 246 3412 3466 Private operators 921 989 1034 11785 12076 __________________________________________________________________ Total 3310 3227 3174 37464 37788 __________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Anand Basu)