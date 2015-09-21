Sept 21 Indian refiners processed 5.79 percent more crude oil in
August from a year earlier at about 19.61 million tonnes, or 4.64 million
barrels per day (bpd), preliminary government data showed on Monday.
The country's oil output in August rose about 5.6 percent to about 755,000
bpd, or about 3.19 million tonnes, while natural gas output rose 3.66 percent to
about 2.84 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed.
Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
August August April-Aug April-Aug
2015 2014 2015 2014
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
------------------------------------------------------------------------
IOC, Guwahati 93 79 80 445 415
IOC, Barauni 534 566 512 2643 2732
IOC, Koyali 973 1191 1112 5431 5595
IOC, Haldia 560 667 650 3307 3221
IOC, Mathura 651 703 663 3568 3606
IOC, Digboi 58 53 46 238 252
IOC, Panipat 1060 1087 1315 6150 5369
IOC, Bongaigaon 205 212 194 1093 912
BPCL, Mumbai 1076 1095 1139 5551 5107
BPCL, Kochi 910 938 946 4591 4358
HPCL, Mumbai 634 693 679 3006 2759
HPCL, Visakh 804 858 800 3459 3504
CPCL, Manali 906 501 830 3921 4263
CPCL, Narimanam 42 48 43 228 248
NRL, Numaligarh 242 253 251 919 1223
MRPL, Mangalore 1150 1349 1191 6367 5545
ONGC, Tatipaka 5 3 5 22 22
BORL, Bina 500 620 523 2425 2279
HMEL, Bathinda 762 937 0 4578 2436
Reliance, Jamng 2749 2788 2749 13082 12604
Reliance, SEZ 3109 3211 3109 14849 15730
Essar, Vadinar 1471 1759 1701 8686 8500
______________________________________________________________________
TOTAL 18495 19612 18538 94558 90681
_____________________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
_______________________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
August August April-Aug April-Aug
2015 2014 2015 2014
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
________________________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 382 364 377 1770 1917
Andhra Pradesh 24 25 17 127 104
Tamil Nadu 22 22 20 110 101
Assam $ 84 82 95 406 478
Offshore# 1422 1436 1352 6972 6652
OIL:
Assam & 302 276 298 1388 1429
Arunachal Pradesh
Private operators 911 988 867 4866 4875
____________________________________________________________________
Total 3148 3193 3024 15638 15557
____________________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
# : Includes oil output from Mumbai High
