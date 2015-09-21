Sept 21 Indian refiners processed 5.79 percent more crude oil in August from a year earlier at about 19.61 million tonnes, or 4.64 million barrels per day (bpd), preliminary government data showed on Monday. The country's oil output in August rose about 5.6 percent to about 755,000 bpd, or about 3.19 million tonnes, while natural gas output rose 3.66 percent to about 2.84 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- August August April-Aug April-Aug 2015 2014 2015 2014 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 93 79 80 445 415 IOC, Barauni 534 566 512 2643 2732 IOC, Koyali 973 1191 1112 5431 5595 IOC, Haldia 560 667 650 3307 3221 IOC, Mathura 651 703 663 3568 3606 IOC, Digboi 58 53 46 238 252 IOC, Panipat 1060 1087 1315 6150 5369 IOC, Bongaigaon 205 212 194 1093 912 BPCL, Mumbai 1076 1095 1139 5551 5107 BPCL, Kochi 910 938 946 4591 4358 HPCL, Mumbai 634 693 679 3006 2759 HPCL, Visakh 804 858 800 3459 3504 CPCL, Manali 906 501 830 3921 4263 CPCL, Narimanam 42 48 43 228 248 NRL, Numaligarh 242 253 251 919 1223 MRPL, Mangalore 1150 1349 1191 6367 5545 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 3 5 22 22 BORL, Bina 500 620 523 2425 2279 HMEL, Bathinda 762 937 0 4578 2436 Reliance, Jamng 2749 2788 2749 13082 12604 Reliance, SEZ 3109 3211 3109 14849 15730 Essar, Vadinar 1471 1759 1701 8686 8500 ______________________________________________________________________ TOTAL 18495 19612 18538 94558 90681 _____________________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) August August April-Aug April-Aug 2015 2014 2015 2014 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ________________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 382 364 377 1770 1917 Andhra Pradesh 24 25 17 127 104 Tamil Nadu 22 22 20 110 101 Assam $ 84 82 95 406 478 Offshore# 1422 1436 1352 6972 6652 OIL: Assam & 302 276 298 1388 1429 Arunachal Pradesh Private operators 911 988 867 4866 4875 ____________________________________________________________________ Total 3148 3193 3024 15638 15557 ____________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Compiled by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)