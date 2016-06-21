June 21 Indian refiners processed 1.24 percent more crude oil in May than a year earlier, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday. Refiners in Asia's third-largest economy processed 19.95 million tonnes, or about 4.72 million barrels per day (bpd), the data showed. India's oil output in May fell 3.35 percent to 727,900 bpd, or about 3.08 million tonnes, while natural gas output was 6.9 percent lower at 2.66 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) May 2016 May 2016 May 2015 Apr-May 2016 Apr-May 2015 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 81 73 95 148 189 IOC, Barauni 551 577 527 1136 1002 IOC, Koyali 1225 1240 1204 2455 1808 IOC, Haldia 685 713 663 1406 1310 IOC, Mathura 752 814 699 1611 1375 IOC, Digboi 56 46 55 98 84 IOC, Panipat 1344 1386 1366 2702 2660 IOC, Bongaigaon 206 215 231 426 467 IOC, Paradip 700 538 -- 933 -- BPCL, Mumbai 1169 1169 1164 2315 2300 BPCL, Kochi 900 933 928 1828 1822 HPCL, Mumbai 655 724 419 1437 970 HPCL, Visakh 808 815 807 1619 1546 CPCL, Manali 886 802 907 1622 1807 CPCL, Narimanam 51 50 43 105 82 NRL, Numaligarh 231 238 151 455 152 MRPL, Mangalore 1475 1232 1336 2398 2448 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 6 4 13 8 BORL, Bina 525 617 571 1150 573 HMEL, Bathinda 796 945 925 1865 1821 Reliance, Jamng 2740 2856 2740 5588 4764 Reliance, SEZ 3104 2183 3104 5297 6124 Essar, Vadinar 1691 1779 1763 3497 3482 TOTAL 20634 19950 19705 40106 36794 Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) May 2016 May 2016 May 2015 Apr-May 2016 Apr-May 2015 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ONGC: Gujarat 368 376 355 736 715 Andhra Pradesh 22 22 25 43 49 Tamil Nadu 19 19 23 39 45 Assam$ 79 79 83 156 162 Offshore# 1368 1392 1419 2715 2749 OIL: Assam & Arunachal 268 271 285 533 566 Pradesh Private Operators 924 919 994 1813 1924 TOTAL 3049 3078 3185 6035 6210 Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)