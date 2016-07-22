July 22 Indian refiners processed 3.5 percent more crude oil in June compared with the previous year, preliminary government data showed on Friday. Refiners in Asia's third-largest economy processed 20.17 million tonnes, or about 4.93 million barrels per day (bpd), the data showed. India's oil output in June fell 4.3 percent to 724,692 bpd, or about 2.97 million tonnes, while natural gas output was 4.4 percent lower at 2.60 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) June 2016 June 2016 June 2015 Apr-June 2016 Apr-June 2015 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 78 68 93 216 282 IOC, Barauni 533 547 541 1683 1543 IOC, Koyali 1185 1233 1176 3689 2984 IOC, Haldia 675 682 667 2087 1977 IOC, Mathura 720 797 733 2408 2107 IOC, Digboi 55 43 51 141 136 IOC, Panipat 1300 1357 1212 4059 3872 IOC, Bongaigaon 199 200 200 626 667 IOC, Paradip 800 257 0 1190 0 BPCL, Mumbai 1145 1163 1056 3478 3357 BPCL, Kochi 900 897 903 2724 2725 HPCL, Mumbai 634 625 653 2062 1623 HPCL, Visakh 618 798 588 2417 2135 CPCL, Manali 858 882 906 2504 2713 CPCL, Narimanam 49 33 48 139 130 NRL, Numaligarh 224 233 261 688 413 MRPL, Mangalore 1250 1274 1463 3672 3911 ONGC, Tatipaka 1 8 5 21 14 BORL, Bina 525 532 601 1682 1174 HMEL, Bathinda 770 878 897 2744 2718 Reliance, Jamng 2714 2727 2714 8315 7478 Reliance, SEZ 3023 3215 3023 8512 9147 Essar, Vadinar 1691 1720 1690 5218 5172 TOTAL 19948 20167 19484 60273 56277 Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) June 2016 June 2016 June 2015 Apr-June 2016 Apr-June 2015 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ONGC: Gujarat 355 361 346 1097 1061 Andhra Pradesh 22 21 26 63 75 Tamil Nadu 18 19 21 58 67 Assam$ 78 76 80 232 242 Offshore# 1325 1327 1381 4042 4130 OIL: Assam & Arunachal 263 265 271 798 837 Pradesh Private Operators 903 898 976 2711 2900 TOTAL 2964 2966 3101 9001 9311 Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)