Nov 24 Indian refiners processed 15.1 percent more crude oil in October, compared with the same period last year, preliminary government data showed on Thursday. Refiners in Asia's third-largest economy processed 21.03 million tonnes, or about 4.97 million barrels per day (bpd), crude oil in October, the data showed. India's oil output in October fell 3.2 percent to about 721,380 bpd, or about 3.05 million tonnes, while natural gas output fell 1.43 percent to 2.76 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) Oct-16 Oct-16 Oct-15 Apr-Oct 16 Apr-Oct 15 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC,GUWAHATI 81 72 77 508 594 IOC,BARAUNI 486 481 559 3824 3729 IOC,KOYALI 965 1134 1264 8409 7761 IOC,HALDIA 665 679 534 4721 4333 IOC,MATHURA 746 804 776 5417 5039 IOC,DIGBOI 59 51 48 302 331 IOC,PANIPAT 1180 1302 1264 9043 8683 IOC,BONGAIGAON 212 212 183 1448 1485 IOC,PARADIP 1088 807 0 3603 0 BPCL,MUMBAI 1187 1245 1126 8312 7674 BPCL,KOCHI 1024 975 656 6484 6148 HPCL,MUMBAI 685 720 698 4839 4401 HPCL,VISAKH 808 804 826 5202 5088 CPCL,MANALI 884 939 628 6235 5234 CPCL,NARIMANAM 51 46 41 322 315 NRL,NUMALIGARH 268 197 233 1441 1399 MRPL,MANGALORE 1175 1369 972 9051 8315 ONGC,TATIPAKA 4 7 5 49 32 BORL,BINA 525 610 613 3883 3658 HMEL,BATHINDA 796 816 932 6317 6416 RIL,JAMNAGAR 2815 2757 2815 19322 18628 RIL,SEZ 3255 3224 3255 21508 21202 ESSAR,VADINAR 1709 1777 764 12287 10404 TOTAL 20670 21029 18269 142530 130869 Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd CRUDE OUTPUT (TONNES) Oct-16 Oct-16 Oct-15 Apr-Oct 2016 Apr-Oct 2015 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ONGC: Gujarat 379 376 367 2603 2493 Andhra 25 25 25 156 176 Pradesh Tamil Nadu 19 19 21 134 151 Assam$ 85 83 81 552 565 Offshore# 1391 1370 1415 9457 9765 OIL: Assam & 290 276 266 1880 1916 Arunachal Pradesh Private 921 903 977 6333 6766 Operators TOTAL 3110 3051 3152 21115 21832 Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi)