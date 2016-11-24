Nov 24 Indian refiners processed 15.1 percent
more crude oil in October, compared with the same period last
year, preliminary government data showed on Thursday.
Refiners in Asia's third-largest economy processed 21.03
million tonnes, or about 4.97 million barrels per day (bpd),
crude oil in October, the data showed.
India's oil output in October fell 3.2 percent to about
721,380 bpd, or about 3.05 million tonnes, while natural gas
output fell 1.43 percent to 2.76 billion cubic metres (bcm), the
data showed.
Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude
oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000
tonnes)
Oct-16 Oct-16 Oct-15 Apr-Oct 16 Apr-Oct 15
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
IOC,GUWAHATI 81 72 77 508 594
IOC,BARAUNI 486 481 559 3824 3729
IOC,KOYALI 965 1134 1264 8409 7761
IOC,HALDIA 665 679 534 4721 4333
IOC,MATHURA 746 804 776 5417 5039
IOC,DIGBOI 59 51 48 302 331
IOC,PANIPAT 1180 1302 1264 9043 8683
IOC,BONGAIGAON 212 212 183 1448 1485
IOC,PARADIP 1088 807 0 3603 0
BPCL,MUMBAI 1187 1245 1126 8312 7674
BPCL,KOCHI 1024 975 656 6484 6148
HPCL,MUMBAI 685 720 698 4839 4401
HPCL,VISAKH 808 804 826 5202 5088
CPCL,MANALI 884 939 628 6235 5234
CPCL,NARIMANAM 51 46 41 322 315
NRL,NUMALIGARH 268 197 233 1441 1399
MRPL,MANGALORE 1175 1369 972 9051 8315
ONGC,TATIPAKA 4 7 5 49 32
BORL,BINA 525 610 613 3883 3658
HMEL,BATHINDA 796 816 932 6317 6416
RIL,JAMNAGAR 2815 2757 2815 19322 18628
RIL,SEZ 3255 3224 3255 21508 21202
ESSAR,VADINAR 1709 1777 764 12287 10404
TOTAL 20670 21029 18269 142530 130869
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
CRUDE OUTPUT (TONNES)
Oct-16 Oct-16 Oct-15 Apr-Oct 2016 Apr-Oct 2015
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
ONGC:
Gujarat 379 376 367 2603 2493
Andhra 25 25 25 156 176
Pradesh
Tamil Nadu 19 19 21 134 151
Assam$ 85 83 81 552 565
Offshore# 1391 1370 1415 9457 9765
OIL:
Assam & 290 276 266 1880 1916
Arunachal
Pradesh
Private 921 903 977 6333 6766
Operators
TOTAL 3110 3051 3152 21115 21832
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
# : Includes oil output from Mumbai High
(Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi)