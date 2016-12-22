Dec 22 Indian refiners processed about 2 percent more crude oil in November,
compared with the same period last year, preliminary government data showed on Thursday.
Refiners in Asia's third-largest economy processed 19.92 million tonnes, or about 4.87
million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil in November, the data showed.
India's oil output in November fell 5.4 percent to about 2.88 million tonnes or about
702,600 bpd, while natural gas output fell 1.71 percent to 2.67 billion cubic metres (bcm), the
data showed.
Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes)
Nov-16 Nov-16 Nov-15 Apr-Nov Apr-Nov
2016 2015
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
IOC, 82 72 72 581 666
Guwahati
IOC, Barauni 516 523 579 4348 4308
IOC, Koyali 1096 1185 1218 9594 8979
IOC, Haldia 525 544 697 5265 5030
IOC, Mathura 720 714 736 6131 5775
IOC, Digboi 58 47 43 348 374
IOC, Panipat 1241 1294 1301 10337 9984
IOC, 172 213 154 1661 1639
Bongaigaon
IOC, Paradip 1055 554 0 4157 0
BPCL, Mumbai 1188 1221 1116 9534 8791
BPCL, Kochi 1023 1012 907 7497 7055
HPCL, Mumbai 663 715 674 5554 5074
HPCL, Visakh 782 819 807 6021 5895
CPCL, Manali 854 825 700 7059 5934
CPCL, 49 38 41 360 356
Narimanam
NRL, 259 263 219 1704 1618
Numaligarh
MRPL, 1425 1400 1276 10451 9591
Mangalore
ONGC, 4 7 7 56 39
Tatipaka
BORL, Bina 525 171 501 4054 4159
HMEL, 770 754 908 7072 7324
Bathinda
Reliance, 2735 2655 2735 21977 21363
Jamnagar
Reliance, 3143 3162 3143 24670 24345
SEZ
Essar, 1710 1727 1694 14013 12097
Vadinar
TOTAL 20596 19916 19528 162445 150398
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes)
Nov Nov Nov Apr- Nov Apr- Nov
2016 2016 2015 2016 2015
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
ONGC:
Gujarat 367 366 356 2968 2847
Andhra Pradesh 24 23 24 179 200
Tamil Nadu 19 19 19 153 167
Assam$ 83 82 79 634 644
Offshore# 1374 1334 1359 10790 11125
OIL:
Assam & 292 269 265 2150 2180
Arunachal
Pradesh
Private 889 783 938 7116 7704
Operators
TOTAL 3048 2876 3040 23990 24868
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
# : Includes oil output from Mumbai High
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)