Dec 22 Indian refiners processed about 2 percent more crude oil in November, compared with the same period last year, preliminary government data showed on Thursday. Refiners in Asia's third-largest economy processed 19.92 million tonnes, or about 4.87 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil in November, the data showed. India's oil output in November fell 5.4 percent to about 2.88 million tonnes or about 702,600 bpd, while natural gas output fell 1.71 percent to 2.67 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) Nov-16 Nov-16 Nov-15 Apr-Nov Apr-Nov 2016 2015 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, 82 72 72 581 666 Guwahati IOC, Barauni 516 523 579 4348 4308 IOC, Koyali 1096 1185 1218 9594 8979 IOC, Haldia 525 544 697 5265 5030 IOC, Mathura 720 714 736 6131 5775 IOC, Digboi 58 47 43 348 374 IOC, Panipat 1241 1294 1301 10337 9984 IOC, 172 213 154 1661 1639 Bongaigaon IOC, Paradip 1055 554 0 4157 0 BPCL, Mumbai 1188 1221 1116 9534 8791 BPCL, Kochi 1023 1012 907 7497 7055 HPCL, Mumbai 663 715 674 5554 5074 HPCL, Visakh 782 819 807 6021 5895 CPCL, Manali 854 825 700 7059 5934 CPCL, 49 38 41 360 356 Narimanam NRL, 259 263 219 1704 1618 Numaligarh MRPL, 1425 1400 1276 10451 9591 Mangalore ONGC, 4 7 7 56 39 Tatipaka BORL, Bina 525 171 501 4054 4159 HMEL, 770 754 908 7072 7324 Bathinda Reliance, 2735 2655 2735 21977 21363 Jamnagar Reliance, 3143 3162 3143 24670 24345 SEZ Essar, 1710 1727 1694 14013 12097 Vadinar TOTAL 20596 19916 19528 162445 150398 Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Nov Nov Nov Apr- Nov Apr- Nov 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ONGC: Gujarat 367 366 356 2968 2847 Andhra Pradesh 24 23 24 179 200 Tamil Nadu 19 19 19 153 167 Assam$ 83 82 79 634 644 Offshore# 1374 1334 1359 10790 11125 OIL: Assam & 292 269 265 2150 2180 Arunachal Pradesh Private 889 783 938 7116 7704 Operators TOTAL 3048 2876 3040 23990 24868 Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)