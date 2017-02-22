Feb 22 Indian refiners processed 21.11 million tonnes, or 4.99 million barrels per day, (bpd) of crude oil in January, a decline of around 1.5 percent compared with the same period last year, as many state refiners shut units for maintenance, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday. India's oil output in January rose 1.3 percent to about 3.08 million tonnes or about 727,000 bpd, while natural gas output was up 11.9 percent at 2.74 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed. Among the key refineries affected by shutdowns are Indian Oil Corp's 274,000-bpd Koyali refinery in the western state of Gujarat, Bharat Petroleum Corp's 120,000-bpd Mumbai and 190,000-bpd Kochi refineries, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd's 300,000-bpd plant in southern India. Crude processing at IOC's 300,000-bpd Paradip refinery in the eastern state of Odisha was hit due to coke upliftment issues, while runs at the 150,000-bpd Haldia refinery declined due to vacuum gas oil stock build-up. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) Jan 2017 Jan 2017 Jan 2016 Apr-Jan Apr-Jan 2017 2016 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 83 65 40 717 781 IOC, Barauni 533 554 562 5481 5472 IOC, Koyali 1085 1007 1189 11731 11374 IOC, Haldia 660 550 723 6349 6480 IOC, Mathura 683 786 771 7679 7306 IOC, Digboi 52 45 43 438 459 IOC, Panipat 1324 1330 1357 12996 12640 IOC, Bongaigaon 200 206 200 2087 2048 IOC, Paradip 1088 926 810 6096 810 BPCL, Mumbai 1195 1138 1137 11935 11078 BPCL, Kochi 1387 1059 925 9602 8915 HPCL, Mumbai 565 754 749 7066 6542 HPCL, Visakh 808 819 857 7702 7598 CPCL, Manali 560 820 895 8586 7331 CPCL, Narimanam 51 41 56 442 431 NRL, Numaligarh 221 283 234 2243 2081 MRPL, Mangalore 1450 1557 1557 13297 13672 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 8 7 71 52 BORL, Bina 525 583 601 5261 5262 HMEL, Bathinda 796 937 818 8956 9077 Reliance, Jamng 2841 2775 2841 27534 27035 Reliance, SEZ 3281 3280 3281 31163 30875 Essar, Vadinar 1672 1772 1782 17563 15659 TOTAL 21063 21108 21434 204994 191977 Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Jan-17 Jan-17 Jan-16 Apr-Jan Apr-Jan 2017 2016 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ONGC: Gujarat 379 385 368 3736 3580 Andhra Pradesh 25 23 24 226 249 Tamil Nadu 20 21 20 194 207 Assam$ 86 82 80 798 806 Offshore# 1508 1405 1339 13591 13868 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 322 274 260 2705 2711 Private Operators 916 885 945 8871 9563 TOTAL 3257 3075 3037 30121 30984 Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)