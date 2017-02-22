Feb 22 Indian refiners processed 21.11 million tonnes, or 4.99
million barrels per day, (bpd) of crude oil in January, a decline of around 1.5
percent compared with the same period last year, as many state refiners shut
units for maintenance, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday.
India's oil output in January rose 1.3 percent to about 3.08 million tonnes
or about 727,000 bpd, while natural gas output was up 11.9 percent at 2.74
billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed.
Among the key refineries affected by shutdowns are Indian Oil Corp's
274,000-bpd Koyali refinery in the western state of Gujarat, Bharat
Petroleum Corp's 120,000-bpd Mumbai and 190,000-bpd Kochi refineries,
and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd's 300,000-bpd plant in
southern India.
Crude processing at IOC's 300,000-bpd Paradip refinery in the eastern state
of Odisha was hit due to coke upliftment issues, while runs at the 150,000-bpd
Haldia refinery declined due to vacuum gas oil stock build-up.
Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes)
Jan 2017 Jan 2017 Jan 2016 Apr-Jan Apr-Jan
2017 2016
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
IOC, Guwahati 83 65 40 717 781
IOC, Barauni 533 554 562 5481 5472
IOC, Koyali 1085 1007 1189 11731 11374
IOC, Haldia 660 550 723 6349 6480
IOC, Mathura 683 786 771 7679 7306
IOC, Digboi 52 45 43 438 459
IOC, Panipat 1324 1330 1357 12996 12640
IOC, Bongaigaon 200 206 200 2087 2048
IOC, Paradip 1088 926 810 6096 810
BPCL, Mumbai 1195 1138 1137 11935 11078
BPCL, Kochi 1387 1059 925 9602 8915
HPCL, Mumbai 565 754 749 7066 6542
HPCL, Visakh 808 819 857 7702 7598
CPCL, Manali 560 820 895 8586 7331
CPCL, Narimanam 51 41 56 442 431
NRL, Numaligarh 221 283 234 2243 2081
MRPL, Mangalore 1450 1557 1557 13297 13672
ONGC, Tatipaka 4 8 7 71 52
BORL, Bina 525 583 601 5261 5262
HMEL, Bathinda 796 937 818 8956 9077
Reliance, Jamng 2841 2775 2841 27534 27035
Reliance, SEZ 3281 3280 3281 31163 30875
Essar, Vadinar 1672 1772 1782 17563 15659
TOTAL 21063 21108 21434 204994 191977
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes)
Jan-17 Jan-17 Jan-16 Apr-Jan Apr-Jan
2017 2016
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
ONGC:
Gujarat 379 385 368 3736 3580
Andhra Pradesh 25 23 24 226 249
Tamil Nadu 20 21 20 194 207
Assam$ 86 82 80 798 806
Offshore# 1508 1405 1339 13591 13868
OIL:
Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 322 274 260 2705 2711
Private Operators 916 885 945 8871 9563
TOTAL 3257 3075 3037 30121 30984
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
# : Includes oil output from Mumbai High
(Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)