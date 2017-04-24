April 24 India's crude oil production in March inched
up 0.94 percent to 3.1 million tonnes from a year ago, while natural
gas output rose 8.3 percent to 2.75 billion cubic metres, preliminary
government data showed on Monday.
Refinery production slipped 0.33 percent to 21.3 million tonnes.
Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil
output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes)
Mar-17 Mar-17 Mar-16 Apr-Mar Apr-Mar
2017 2016
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
IOC, Guwahati 84 79 85 864 904
IOC, Barauni 533 558 567 6526 6545
IOC, Koyali 1093 1235 1269 13994 13820
IOC, Haldia 665 716 656 7689 7776
IOC, Mathura 713 830 814 9230 8860
IOC, Digboi 59 53 59 533 562
IOC, Panipat 1324 1394 1346 15638 15282
IOC, Bongaigaon 200 210 202 2486 2442
IOC, Paradip 1088 1205 504 8230 1817
BPCL, Mumbai 686 686 1174 13541 13371
BPCL, Kochi 1398 1118 923 11820 10712
HPCL, Mumbai 685 760 776 8510 8013
HPCL, Visakh 808 861 840 9335 9220
CPCL, Manali 760 702 901 9722 9100
CPCL, Narimanam 51 51 58 531 544
NRL, Numaligarh 221 230 236 2694 2520
MRPL, Mangalore 1450 1446 1535 15965 15532
ONGC, Tatipaka 4 7 8 86 67
BORL, Bina 525 619 638 6360 6402
HMEL, Bathinda 424 729 937 10521 10713
Reliance, Jamng 2815 2785 2815 32823 32428
Reliance, SEZ 3269 3280 3269 37351 37133
Essar, Vadinar 1672 1761 1772 20919 19101
TOTAL 20526 21313 21383 245369 232865
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes)
Mar 17 Mar 17 Mar 16 April-March April-March 2016
2017
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
ONGC:
Gujarat 382 386 379 4468 4309
Andhra Pradesh 25 28 23 276 295
Tamil Nadu 20 22 20 237 248
Assam$ 87 82 83 953 965
Offshore# 1530 1413 1364 16284 16543
OIL:
Assam & 344 293 269 3258 3226
Arunachal
Pradesh
Private 909 866 923 10532 11356
Operators
TOTAL 3297 3090 3061 36008 36942
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
# : Includes oil output from Mumbai High
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)