April 24 India's crude oil production in March inched up 0.94 percent to 3.1 million tonnes from a year ago, while natural gas output rose 8.3 percent to 2.75 billion cubic metres, preliminary government data showed on Monday. Refinery production slipped 0.33 percent to 21.3 million tonnes. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) Mar-17 Mar-17 Mar-16 Apr-Mar Apr-Mar 2017 2016 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 84 79 85 864 904 IOC, Barauni 533 558 567 6526 6545 IOC, Koyali 1093 1235 1269 13994 13820 IOC, Haldia 665 716 656 7689 7776 IOC, Mathura 713 830 814 9230 8860 IOC, Digboi 59 53 59 533 562 IOC, Panipat 1324 1394 1346 15638 15282 IOC, Bongaigaon 200 210 202 2486 2442 IOC, Paradip 1088 1205 504 8230 1817 BPCL, Mumbai 686 686 1174 13541 13371 BPCL, Kochi 1398 1118 923 11820 10712 HPCL, Mumbai 685 760 776 8510 8013 HPCL, Visakh 808 861 840 9335 9220 CPCL, Manali 760 702 901 9722 9100 CPCL, Narimanam 51 51 58 531 544 NRL, Numaligarh 221 230 236 2694 2520 MRPL, Mangalore 1450 1446 1535 15965 15532 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 7 8 86 67 BORL, Bina 525 619 638 6360 6402 HMEL, Bathinda 424 729 937 10521 10713 Reliance, Jamng 2815 2785 2815 32823 32428 Reliance, SEZ 3269 3280 3269 37351 37133 Essar, Vadinar 1672 1761 1772 20919 19101 TOTAL 20526 21313 21383 245369 232865 Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Mar 17 Mar 17 Mar 16 April-March April-March 2016 2017 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ONGC: Gujarat 382 386 379 4468 4309 Andhra Pradesh 25 28 23 276 295 Tamil Nadu 20 22 20 237 248 Assam$ 87 82 83 953 965 Offshore# 1530 1413 1364 16284 16543 OIL: Assam & 344 293 269 3258 3226 Arunachal Pradesh Private 909 866 923 10532 11356 Operators TOTAL 3297 3090 3061 36008 36942 Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)