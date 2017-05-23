May 23 India's crude oil production in April slipped 0.6 percent to 2.94 million tonnes from a year ago, while natural gas output rose 1.8 percent to 2.53 billion cubic metres, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday. Refinery production slipped 0.7 percent to 20.01 million tonnes. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) Apr-17 Apr-17 Apr-16 Unit Plan Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 72 88 75 IOC, Barauni 530 558 559 IOC, Koyali 1110 1125 1215 IOC, Haldia 675 659 692 IOC, Mathura 775 796 797 IOC, Digboi 40 53 52 IOC, Panipat 1315 1326 1316 IOC, Bongaigaon 175 201 212 IOC, Paradip 850 726 394 BPCL, Mumbai 910 956 1146 BPCL, Kochi 1040 1014 895 HPCL, Mumbai 657 707 714 HPCL, Visakh 691 743 804 CPCL, Manali 825 685 820 CPCL, Narimanam 41 36 56 NRL, Numaligarh 220 231 217 MRPL, Mangalore 1275 1243 1166 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 6 7 BORL, Bina 525 551 534 HMEL, Bathinda 714 822 920 Reliance, Jamng 2732 2665 2732 Reliance, SEZ 3115 3135 3115 Essar, Vadinar 1678 1688 1719 TOTAL 19970 20014 20156 Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas `IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) April April April 2017 2017 2016 Unit Plan Actual Actual ONGC: Gujarat 362 368 361 Andhra Pradesh 24 29 21 Tamil Nadu 19 21 20 Assam$ 82 80 77 Offshore# 1359 1349 1323 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 280 273 261 Private Operators 874 818 894 TOTAL 2999 2939 2957 Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru)