US STOCKS-Earnings lift Nasdaq to record; Amazon, Alphabet up after hours
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates with after hours moves in Amazon, Alphabet, others)
NEW DELHI Dec 29 India passed an emergency executive order on Monday to ease land acquisition rules, a government source said, to kickstart hundreds of billions of dollars in stalled projects.
Restrictions on buying land are among barriers holding up projects worth almost $300 billion in sectors such as rail, steel, mining and roads. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates with after hours moves in Amazon, Alphabet, others)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates prices, changes comment, byline)