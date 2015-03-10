By Nigam Prusty
NEW DELHI, March 10 India's government sought on
Tuesday to break a political deadlock over reforms that would
make it easier to buy land, in a test of Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's ability to steer his business-friendly agenda through
parliament.
In a day of hectic parliamentary dealings, leaders from
Modi's ruling party proposed changes to soften the impact of the
reforms in an attempt to secure the passage of a law that would
replace a temporary government order now in force.
"The government will move amendments - there may be six to
seven amendments," said a senior strategist from Modi's
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who requested anonymity due to the
sensitivity of the matter.
Modi wants to overhaul a land acquisition act passed by the
last government which, his backers say, has tied up billions of
dollars in infrastructure and industry investments in red tape.
Yet although Modi's nationalist party won a sweeping
lower-house mandate in last May's general election, he lacks the
votes in the upper house to put those changes permanently onto
the statute book.
Modi issued an executive order in December to exempt
projects in defence, rural electrification, rural housing and
industrial corridors from provisions of the 2013 law requiring
80 percent of affected landowners to agree to a deal.
He also scrapped the need for companies to conduct a social
impact study for such projects, a process requiring public
hearings that can drag on for years.
Failure to pass the law in both houses would lead the
executive order, or ordinance, to lapse when the current session
of parliament ends. That in turn could open the way for Modi to
convene a rare joint session of parliament, where his coalition
would have a majority on paper, to pass the land law.
Strategists from Modi's BJP say the joint session route is
viable but caution that it could cause political friction to
escalate both inside and outside parliament.
They are therefore proposing changes - including restoring a
diluted consent clause for landowners - to placate critics who
say the bill as it stands now risks being branded "anti-farmer".
The amendments were expected to be put to a vote in the
lower house at around 5 p.m. (1130 GMT).
(Additional reporting by Rupam Jain Nair; Writing by Douglas
Busvine; Editing by Alan Raybould)