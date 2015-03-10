(Updates with lower house vote)
By Nigam Prusty
NEW DELHI, March 10 India's government rallied
its allies on Tuesday behind a land reform bill, setting the
stage for a vote in the upper house of parliament that will test
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to pursue his
business-friendly agenda.
Amendments introduced by Modi's party to soften the impact
of the reforms ensured the backing of most of his coalition
partners and victory in a lower house vote. But they failed to
placate opposition parties, who stormed out of the chamber.
Modi, 64, wants to overhaul a land acquisition act passed by
the last government which, his backers say, has tied up billions
of dollars in infrastructure and industry investments in red
tape.
Yet although his nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
won a sweeping mandate in last May's general election, it lacks
the votes in the upper house to put those changes permanently on
to the statute book.
Modi issued an executive order in December to exempt
projects in defence, rural electrification, rural housing and
industrial corridors from provisions of the 2013 law requiring
80 percent of affected landowners to agree to a deal.
He also scrapped the need for companies to conduct a social
impact study for such projects, a process requiring public
hearings that can drag on for years.
Failure to pass the law in both houses would lead the
executive order, or ordinance, to lapse when the current session
of parliament ends. That in turn could open the way for Modi to
convene a rare joint session of parliament, where his coalition
would have a majority on paper, to pass the land law.
Strategists from Modi's BJP say the joint session route is
viable but caution that it could cause political friction to
escalate both inside and outside parliament.
Among the changes agreed by the BJP and its allies in
India's ruling coalition, the National Democratic Alliance, were
limiting the breadth of an industrial corridor to 1 kilometre on
either side of highways and railway lines.
It would also be compulsory to offer employment to one
member of a farming family that has to sell its land, and a
grievances procedure over land purchases would be established at
local level.
