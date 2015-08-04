NEW DELHI Aug 4 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi has agreed to drop politically unpopular clauses from a
pro-business land bill, a move that will fuel worries among
investors that the slow pace of economic reforms is hurting
long-term growth prospects.
Tussles over land acquisition have locked up hundreds of
billions of dollars of infrastructure developments. The bill was
meant to make it easier to acquire land and help realise Modi's
vision of building modern cities and industrial corridors.
But opposition parties have successfully portrayed the
proposed changes, including exemption from getting consent of 80
percent of landowners for some projects, as anti-farmer. That is
a damaging charge in a country that is still mostly rural.
Moody's and Fitch unit BMI Research warned last week that
delays in promised reform were affecting investor sentiment and
the economic outlook.
In December, Modi issued a temporary executive order that
allowed the government to forcibly buy farmland for industrial
development. He reissued the order twice, and each time it
lapsed without parliamentary approval.
After failing to garner wider support for the measure,
lawmakers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said they
would not press ahead with the contentious clauses of the bill.
"You may call it a U-turn, or a political course correction,
but we have decided to accept the consent clause because it will
protect the farmer's right over his land," said a senior member
of the BJP.
The retreat is another blow to Modi's ambitious economic
reform agenda that has been stalled by a logjam in parliament.
The discord in parliament has almost ruled out the passage
of landmark tax reform in the current session of parliament,
which ends on Aug. 13.
In a note last week, BMI Research said the slowing pace of
reforms has made Indian shares "precarious" and a deeper
correction appears in the offing.
The NSE index is up nearly 3 percent this year
compared with a 31 percent gain in 2014.
The land bill was expected to be a catalyst to speed up
economic growth as lengthy delays in acquiring land have made
firms wary of committing fresh investments.
With the BJP facing a tough election in Bihar, which is
among the poorest states in the country and has predominantly an
agrarian economy, championing the proposed reforms could have
cost crucial votes.
"We hope the opposition and farmer groups now accept the
bill with the latest amendments and finally approve it," said
another senior BJP politician.
