(Adds more details and background)
By Manoj Kumar and Nigam Prusty
NEW DELHI Dec 18 The Indian parliament cleared
a path for more foreign investment in the banking sector by
approving a bill to increase shareholders' voting rights, after
dropping a controversial clause allowing banks to trade in
commodity futures.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government is racing against
the clock to pass reforms economists say are needed to breathe
life into Asia's third-largest economy, which is headed for the
worst year of growth in a decade.
Progress so far has been slow.
The banking bill is the only piece of major reform
legislation to be passed in a parliament session again disrupted
by protests and shouting matches. The session ends on Thursday.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told parliament the
government was abandoning efforts to pass a bill this session to
open India's cash-strapped insurance sector to foreign
investment - a move eagerly watched by investors.
Another bill aimed at easing land acquisition for
infrastructure and mining projects was also deferred to next
year.
The banking bill will increase shareholders' voting rights
to 26 percent from 10 percent in private sector banks, making
investment more attractive to foreign players.
The bill will now move to the upper house of parliament for
voting on Thursday, where it is also likely to be passed as it
is backed by India's two biggest parties.
The legislation clears the way for more corporate houses to
run banks by enabling the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue
new bank licences. That will boost the government's drive to
expand access to financial services in a country where more than
half the 1.2 billion population is without a bank account.
"The raising of voting cap will have a positive impact in
attracting funds as it will help foreign investors to have more
say in banks," said Jagannadham Thunguntla, head of research at
brokerage firm SMC Global Securities.
The main opposition party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) threw
its weight behind the bill after the government dropped a clause
allowing banks to trade commodities futures amid fears it could
lead to risky, speculative trading.
"It will lead to better investor interest in the smaller
private sector banks. It is also a sentiment booster, and it
will pave the way for the Reserve Bank of India to issue new
banking licences," said Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand
Rathi Securities in Mumbai.
HAVING MORE SAY
India has struggled for years to reform and liberalise
state-dominated sectors such as banking, insurance and pensions
due to political opposition, including from within the ruling
Congress party.
The banking bill will give the RBI greater regulatory
oversight over local banks and the ability to overrule boards
when the banks are facing financial difficulties. The RBI had
demanded more oversight as a precondition to issuing new banking
licences.
The bill also enables the government to raise voting rights
in state banks such as the State Bank of India to 10
percent from just 1 percent now, acceding partially to foreign
investors' demands to have more say in Indian banking.
The bank employees unions, reluctant that any control is
ceded, have strongly opposed this move for years and are set to
strike on Thursday in protest.
The bill will allow foreign banks to convert their Indian
operations into local subsidiaries or transfer shareholding to a
holding company of the bank without paying stamp duty.
Foreign banks have long sought these changes to the law
which they say would encourage them to expand their operations
in India. Under current laws, foreign banks such as Citibank
and Standard Chartered Plc have to pay 20-30
percent tax as capital gains and stamp duty when transferring
branches to a new legal entity.
(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey, Abhishek Vishnoi and
Shamik Paul; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Ross
Colvin and David Cowell)