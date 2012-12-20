(Updates with details, background, analyst quotes)
* India's upper house of parliament passes banking bill
* Bill unlikely to attract significant foreign investment
* Central bank seen moving cautiously with new licenses
By Swati Pandey and Suvashree Dey Choudhury
MUMBAI, Dec 20 India's upper house of parliament
approved the long-awaited banking amendment bill as the country
seeks to attract foreign investment and increase the number of
lenders in the country.
However, the measures are expected to face steep challenges
in their implementation at a time when confidence in the banking
sector is low due to high valuations in the private sector and
poor earnings at state-run lenders.
The bill, which will become law once signed by President
Pranab Mukherjee, increases the ceiling on individual
shareholders' voting rights at private sector banks to 26
percent from 10 percent and the limit to 10 percent at public
sector banks.
A second key provision of the new law would lay the
groundwork to issue new licences to non-banking financial
companies in a bid to increase the number of lenders in India.
Despite the recent gains in banking shares and NBFCs
expected to apply for new licences, analysts warned against
expecting a flood of investments, while the central bank is
expected to move slowly in issuing licences.
"Not everyone will be laughing all the way to a bank,"
Citigroup said in a note on Thursday.
The bill's main provision to increase shareholding rights
are intended to attract individual investors, especially foreign
ones, by giving them a bigger say in lending operations.
However, valuations will prove a tough hurdle, given private
sector banks such as HDFC Bank and YES Bank
trade at 3.2-5.3 times book value, compared with state-run State
Bank of India (SBI) at 1.4 times.
Meanwhile, public sector banks, which account for 70 percent
of India's loans and deposits, are still dealing with a legacy
of bad loans that are constraining earnings.
SBI, India's biggest bank, posted its smallest quarterly
profit increase in 2012 in the September quarter.
"Investors would want to see how the operating environment
changes for public sector banks," said Manish Ostwal, analyst
with Mumbai-based brokerage KR Choksey.
India's new banking bill also aims to lay the groundwork to
issue new banking licences in a country in which more than 40
banks serve a population of 1.2 billion.
The Reserve Bank of India has the power to grant new
licences, but is expected to move slowly given the regulatory
risk posed by the entry of financial firms with no banking
experience.
Despite earning new regulatory powers in the banking bill
passed on Thursday, analysts say the RBI could issue only three
to four licences in the next 12-15 months, denting expectations
for a flood of new lenders in the sector.
