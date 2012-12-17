NEW DELHI Dec 16 A battle over affirmative
action for low castes threw the Indian parliament into disarray
on Monday, threatening to derail the government's ambitious
timetable for passing reforms this week that are aimed at
opening up Asia's third-largest economy.
The lower house of parliament was due to vote on a bill to
attract more foreign investment to banking, but proceedings were
repeatedly disrupted by members of parliament angry at a plan to
allow lower castes preferential promotions in government jobs.
"It won't happen, shut it down," shouted the MPs from the
Samajwadi Party (SP) who surrounded the speaker's podium in the
house. The house was finally adjourned until Tuesday.
The SP represents mainly the Yadav caste, may of whom are
lower middle class, along with poor Muslims. Its supporters will
not benefit from the promotions quota bill, which is aimed at
lifting members of the lowest castes in the Hindu hierarchy.
In the SP's home state of Uttar Pradesh, thousands went on
strike from government offices and burned posters of Sonia
Gandhi, chief of the ruling Congress party.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government wants parliament
to approve policies aimed at attracting foreign capital into
banking, insurance and pensions before a recess this week, along
with a bill to help land acquisitions for industrial and
infrastructure projects.
The measures are part of a package of policies the
government and business leaders say are needed to stabilise
India's economy, which is running high fiscal and external
deficits and is on track for the weakest year of growth in a
decade, at below 6 percent.
Disruptions are common in parliament. In the first three
weeks of the month-long session the government has passed no
major reforms but it was able to fight off resistance to a
flagship policy to allow foreign supermarkets to trade in India.
The government does not have a parliamentary majority and
relies on support from the SP as well as its bitter rival, the
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which draws its support from low
caste dalits, formerly know as untouchables.
"We will vote against the bill. We want similar reservation
for OBCs and minorities. The bill in the present form would
divide society," SP general secretary Mohan Singh said.
The chaos in parliament underlines the problems the
government will face in coming months as it tries to balance the
conflicting demands of allies in order to pass the economic
reforms and big ticket welfare programs ahead of general
elections due in early 2014.
The upper house is expected to vote later in the day on a
constitutional amendment to allow the affirmative action
measure. SP leader Mulayam Singh has threatened to withdraw
support from the government over the caste bill, which is
supported by most other parties.
However, analysts say the SP may be reluctant to withdraw
support totally from the government because of a legal
investigation into Singh's assets. At the weekend the party
accused the ruling coalition of blackmailling him with the
threat of further investigation by a federal agency.
Sixty years after independence for Britain, issues around
caste still play a major role in Indian politics, with leaders
from the dalit castes - formerly called untouchables - fighting
for quotas for sought-after government jobs.
Both Mahatma Gandhi and India's 1949 constitution sought to
unravel the caste system, but the identity politics of quotas
has become a powerful electoral tool for parties across the
spectrum, affirming rather than abolishing stratification.
The idea of preferentially promoting people from low castes
through the civil service, not just reserving some jobs for
them, is particularly controversial and was opposed even by the
dalit politician responsible for crafting the constitution, B.
R. Ambedkar.
