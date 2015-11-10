A labourer works on the sign of a bank building in Ahmedabad November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India on Tuesday eased foreign direct investment norms in sectors including mining, defence, civil aviation and broadcasting, in a bid to drum up investment and speed up growth.

Here are the key changes:



SECTOR/ACTIVITY - NEW LIMIT AND ROUTE



Telports - 100 pct (up to 49 pct without govt approval)



Direct to Home (TV) - 100 pct (up to 49 pct without govt approval)



Cable networks - 100 pct (up to 49 pct without govt approval)



Investment in private banking - FIIs/FPIs/QFIs can invest up to 74 pct



Coffee/rubber/cardamom/palm oil plantations - 100 pct without govt nod



FM Radio - 49 pct with govt approval



News, current affairs TV channels - 49 pct with govt approval

Non-news TV channels - 100 pct without prior approval

Duty free shops - 100 pct without govt nod

Same entity for wholesale/single brand retailing - 100 pct without govt nod

Limited liability partnerships - 100 pct without govt nod



Foreign Investment Promotion Board - Can give single window clearance for investment projects up to 50 billion rupees ($753 million) from 30 billion rupees

(Compiled by New Delhi newsroom)