NEW DELHI India on Tuesday eased foreign direct investment norms in sectors including mining, defence, civil aviation and broadcasting, in a bid to drum up investment and speed up growth.
Here are the key changes:
SECTOR/ACTIVITY - NEW LIMIT AND ROUTE
Telports - 100 pct (up to 49 pct without govt approval)
Direct to Home (TV) - 100 pct (up to 49 pct without govt approval)
Cable networks - 100 pct (up to 49 pct without govt approval)
Investment in private banking - FIIs/FPIs/QFIs can invest up to 74 pct
Coffee/rubber/cardamom/palm oil plantations - 100 pct without govt nod
FM Radio - 49 pct with govt approval
News, current affairs TV channels - 49 pct with govt approval
Non-news TV channels - 100 pct without prior approval
Duty free shops - 100 pct without govt nod
Same entity for wholesale/single brand retailing - 100 pct without govt nod
Limited liability partnerships - 100 pct without govt nod
Foreign Investment Promotion Board - Can give single window clearance for investment projects up to 50 billion rupees ($753 million) from 30 billion rupees
(Compiled by New Delhi newsroom)