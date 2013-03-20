BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors appoints P M Keshava as CFO
June 1 VST Tillers Tractors Ltd: * Says appointment of P M Keshava as CFO * Says R Thiyagarajan has resigned from the post of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, March 20 India's ruling coalition has majority to pass reform bills in parliament, the finance minister said on Wednesday, a day after a key political ally withdrew support in protest against the government's position on a U.N. resolution on Sri Lanka.
"I am sure on the merits of reform bills, political parties will support the government," P. Chidambaram said at a press conference.
He declined to comment on the possibility of early elections. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
June 1 VST Tillers Tractors Ltd: * Says appointment of P M Keshava as CFO * Says R Thiyagarajan has resigned from the post of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, PAKISTAN, June 1 Pakistan stocks fell nearly 4 percent on Thursday, posting their biggest single-day drop since August 2015, hurt by unexpected foreign portfolio outflows, dealers said.