(Adds details) NEW DELHI, Nov 10 India on Tuesday eased foreign direct investment norms in sectors including mining, defence, civil aviation and broadcasting, in a bid to drum up investment and speed up growth. Here are the key changes: Sector/Acti New limit and route Old limit and route vity Teleports 100 pct (up to 49 pct 74 pct (up to 49 pct without govt nod) without govt nod) Direct to 100 pct (up to 49 pct 74 pct (up to 49 pct Home (TV) without govt nod) without govt nod) Cable 100 pct (up to 49 pct 74 pct (up to 49 pct networks without govt nod) without govt nod) Pvt banking FIIs/FPIs/QFIs can invest up to 74 pct Investment Cofee/rubbe 100 pct without govt Only tea open to r/cardamom/ nod foreign investment palm oil plantations FM Radio 49 pct with govt nod 26 pct with govt nod News 49 pct with govt nod 26 pct with govt nod channels Non-news 100 pct without prior 100 pct with govt nod channels nod Duty free 100 pct without govt shops no Wholesale/s Same entity can do Wholesale/cash & ingle brand single brand retail carry trader cannot retailing trading and wholesale open retail shops to (100 pct without govt sell to consumer nod) directly Limited * 100 pct without LLPs with FDI not liability govt nod ('ownership eligible to make any partnership and 'control'defined) downstream s * LLPs having foreign investments investment permitted to make downstream investment in another company or LLP Foreign Can give single Can give single Investment window clearance for window clearance for Promotion investment investment Board can projects up projects up give single to 50 bln rupees to from 30 bln rupees window ($753 mln) (Compiled by New Delhi newsroom)