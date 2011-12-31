MUMBAI Dec 31 Indian banks will have to
start finding ways to preserve capital and use it more
efficiently, bankers and analysts said on Saturday, a day after
India's central bank issued draft guidelines on Basel III
capital regulations.
On Friday, the RBI said banks should have minimum tier-I
capital of 7 percent, while total capital must be at least 9
percent of risk-weighted assets under the Basel III draft
guidelines.
Implementation of the minimum capital requirements will
begin from January 2013 and should be fully implemented by March
31, 2017, it said.
"On credit risks, we have to do some things differently so
that we continue to have an advantage on capital conservation,"
N. Seshadri, executive director of state-run Bank of India
said. "We have to start working on it now so that, by
the time we are there, our capital is utilised most
efficiently."
Bank of India, which will need 40 billion rupees ($753
million) in equity over the next two years, will look at raising
a part of that figure next year, Seshadri said.
Banks and analysts said quantification of the impact of
Basel III norms on Indian banks and their capital requirements
would be difficult at this stage, although India was on a better
footing.
"Indian banks will start at a position of strength because
we already have core tier I at above 6 percent," said Krishnan
ASV, analyst at Mumbai-based brokerage Ambit Capital.
RBI governor Duvvuri Subbarao has also said Indian banks
have sufficient capital to meet the new Basel III standard.
Banks across the world will have to follow Basel III accords
for disclosing the size and quality of their capital safety
buffers from 2013 to help reassure investors they are stable.
Indian banks whose Tier-I capital includes instruments,
which no longer qualify as regulatory capital instruments, will
be forced to raise funds over the next 2 years, banks said.
Going forward, cautious lenders will make it difficult for
borrowers to raise cheap funds, they said, although good,
high-rated borrowers may continue to get funds cheaper.
State-owned lender IDBI Bank is looking at
converting its Tier I bonds worth about 21 billion rupees ($395
million) into equity to comply with Basel III norms, a senior
bank official said.
"Core equity, as Basel says, is always better than other
instruments. So, one reason is to comply with Basel III and also
to have more equity, which is a better capital," Executive
Director RK Bansal said.
"It will also help us in saving interest on the capital
which will be converted," he said.
($1 = 53.1 Indian rupees)
