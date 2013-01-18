MUMBAI Jan 18 India's regulations for share
auctions have been eased to help firms meet rules that at least
25 percent of their shares be publicly traded by end-June.
India is trying to improve the public ownership of shares
and is taking steps to make it easier for firms to sell blocks
of shares.
Measures including eliminating the requirement for upfront
payments by bidders taking part in auctions, were announced
after a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) board
meeting on Friday, and will also allow certain investors to make
changes to their bids and track average bidding prices.
Analysts said the changes to rules governing offers for sale
(OFS) - a share auction system introduced in 2012 - will make it
easier for controlling shareholders to cut their stakes.
Investment bankers estimate that roughly $2 billion in
shares will need to be sold to meet the public shareholding rule
announced two years ago.
The changes should also help the government, which is
looking to raise 300 billion rupees ($5.5 billion) by selling
stakes in state companies by the end of the fiscal year in
March, to meet its deficit-cutting targets.
"As we get closer to the public shareholding deadline, any
improvement in the framework is going to encourage companies to
meet the requirement. It will also help the divestment drive,"
said Gesu Kaushal, executive director at Kotak Investment
Banking.
"There will also be more openness on the part of the foreign
investors to come in with these flexibilities."
The new rule replaces regulations that had required
investors to deposit either 25 percent or 100 percent of their
order value up-front with a custodian.
Investors will now be allowed to bid in OFS auctions without
making a deposit but will only be allowed to make upward changes
to their bids. Investors who deposit 100 percent of their order
value up-front can now modify or cancel their orders, SEBI said.
Issuers and bankers had been lobbying SEBI to remove the
deposit requirement, and to be allowed to make changes to their
bids, arguing it would increase participation for large share
sales from domestic as well as overseas portfolio investors.
SEBI also said bidders putting a deposit for 100 percent of
their orders upfront would be able to track cumulative orders
and bids, which would allow them flexibility to change their
orders.
Previously, exchanges would disclose "indicative prices", or
the average prices of all the bids received, only towards the
close of the auction.
($1 = 54.2900 rupees)
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Tony
Munroe and Elaine Hardcastle)