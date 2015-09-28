MUMBAI, Sept 28 Foreign portfolio investors will be allowed to trade in commodities futures markets, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman U.K. Sinha said on Monday, without providing a specific timeline.

Sinha added SEBI, the country's capital markets regulator, would also focus on how prices and benchmark rates are fixed in commodity markets, while also looking at the possibility of having products like options and futures.

He was speaking at an event celebrating the merger of SEBI and former commodities regulator Forward Markets Commission. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)