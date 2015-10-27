MUMBAI Oct 27 The Securities and Exchange Board
of India (SEBI) will increase surveillance of mutual fund
investments in corporate debt, its Chairman U.K. Sinha said on
Tuesday and called for the industry to be more careful with
investments and procedures.
Sinha's comments come amid growing worries about corporate
debt investments by asset managers after a unit of JP Morgan in
India suffered significant mark-to-market losses in late August
when auto-parts maker Amtek Auto Ltd's debt was
downgraded by rating agencies.
The regulator, at an event organised by the Federation of
Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), added SEBI would
also look at whether there were any conflicts of interest in the
ratings process.
Sinha also noted SEBI would come out with a new set of
regulations for the distribution of mutual fund products,
"hopefully" in a couple months.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Himank Sharma;
Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)