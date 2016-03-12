BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
NEW DELHI, March 12 India will restrict so-called wilful defaulters of bank loans from raising fresh funds by issuing securities through capital markets, the markets regulator said on Saturday.
The restriction is part of efforts to tackle bad loans hampering state-run banks. Under Indian law, wilful defaulters are classified as firms or individuals who deliberately thwart repayment of dues to lenders. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Robert Birsel)
