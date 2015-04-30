(Updates with quotes, details, background)
By Himank Sharma
MUMBAI, April 30 India's capital market
regulator on Thursday asked asset managers to conduct monthly
stress tests on their liquid and money market mutual fund
portfolios to improve risk management across the sector.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said the
tests should be conducted for risks from sudden destabilising
changes in interest rates and credit conditions, as well as in
liquidity and redemptions, according to a circular on its
website.
The measures are part of regulators' push for pre-emptive
safeguard measures. India in 2013 suffered its worst market
turmoil since the 1991 balance of payments crisis when it was
clubbed as part of the so-called "Fragile Five" countries that
were seen most vulnerable to U.S. rate hikes.
In July 2013, the central bank had to extend a special
borrowing window to fund houses after a sudden spike in
short-term interest rates led to strong redemption pressures.
"The regulators in India have been ahead of the curve when
it comes to putting in place safeguards in place for the funds
industry," said Arvind Sethi, managing director and chief
executive of Tata Asset Management Ltd.
"Most of us have been running these stress tests since late
last year, but it's a welcome step that SEBI has formalized
these guidelines."
According to the SEBI guidelines unveiled on Thursday, fund
houses will need to assess the impact of these risk parameters
on their funds' net asset values and put in place corrective
policies in case vulnerability is revealed.
Liquid and money market funds in India had assets under
management of 1.63 trillion rupees ($25.64 billion) as of the
end of last month, according to data from the Association of
Mutual Funds of India (AMFI).
The Reserve Bank of India has separately been pushing
lenders to build up safeguards against potential troubles
because of worries that close ties between institutions have
made the financial system vulnerable to contagion in case of
trouble at a single firm.
At the same time, India has also been building up its
defences against vulnerabilities from abroad, especially from
eventual U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes, including by amassing
currency reserves that hit a record high earlier this year.
($1 = 63.5800 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam)