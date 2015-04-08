US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
April 8 Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI):
* India market regulator relaxes rules for foreign investors to trade in currency futures.
* Says FIIs can take long and short positions in currency futures market up to $15 million in USD/INR pair without underlying exposure.
* Says FIIs can take long/short positions up to a combined $5 million in EUR/INR, GBP/INR, JPY/INR pairs without underlying exposure.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)