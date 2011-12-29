Dec 29 India's market regulator has banned
seven companies, which recently raised funds in initial public
offers, from further accessing the securities market and has
also banned some merchant banks involved in these issues after
investigations.
The seven companies include PG Electroplast,
Brooks Laboratories, RDB Rasayans, Taksheel
Solutions, Tijaria Polypipes, Onelife
Capital Advisors and Bharatiya Global Infomedia
, the regulator said.
Securities and Exchange Board of India has also prohibited
directors of these firms from buying, selling or dealing in the
securities market till further notice.
These firms have also been ordered to call back some funds
from the IPO proceeds and deposit in a commercial bank till
further notice.
The orders come after investigation into the public issues
of these firms that revealed misuse or diversion of IPO
proceeds, inadequate documentation and due diligence and
possible violation in trading in shares of these companies on
the day of listing.
The regulator has barred some merchant bankers involved in
these issues including Almondz Global and PNB Investments, the
investment banking arm of state-run Punjab National Bank
, from taking any new assignments.
D&A Financial, Artherstone Capital, Chartered Capital and
Onelife Capital Advisors have also been barred, SEBI
said.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip
Sircar)