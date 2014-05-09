MUMBAI May 9 India's capital markets regulator
said on Friday it will review delisting rules, responding to
concerns from market participants that current regulations make
the process of buying out minority shareholders difficult and
expensive.
The proposals unveiled by Securities and Exchange Board of
India (SEBI) include allowing companies to offer a fixed price
to buy back shares and restricting the trading of their shares
after they announce plans to delist.
Delistings in India are currently done through a reverse
book-building process, meaning companies set a floor price, but
investors can determine at which price they will tender their
shares to the company.
Analysts say that effectively means that companies
announcing delistings see their shares surge well above the
floor price as traders look to profit, making it expensive for
companies to buy out minority shareholders.
SEBI asked for feedback until the end of the month, which
the regulator will take into account in drafting final rules.
(For the SEBI discussion paper, click: link.reuters.com/huv29v)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma)