MUMBAI Oct 15 In the name of investor
protection, India's capital markets watchdog is telling
companies on the Mumbai bourse to disclose more information when
the situation calls for it - or else.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) drove home
that message on Monday when it banished DLF Ltd from
the capital markets for three years, its toughest ruling ever.
SEBI, criticised in the past for not actively chasing frauds
and penalising wayward firms, said India's biggest listed
property firm had failed to provide key information on
subsidiaries and pending legal cases at the time of its
record-busting initial public offering in 2007.
SEBI's new-found teeth have spread disquiet among Wall
Street and local investment banks vying for fund-raising
mandates from Indian companies, in a market where large deals
are few and fees are notoriously low.
"The net could get cast wide in some cases, no doubt about
that," said the head of equity capital markets at a large
European bank in Mumbai, declining to be named due to the
issue's sensitivity. "You need to be scared of the regulator if
you have done something wrong - that's the message."
While currently there is no plan to make banks liable for
non-disclosure of material information by companies, SEBI could
penalise banks if the regulator uncovers collusion between them
and the company, some bankers said.
Under its Chairman U.K. Sinha, appointed in this role in
2011, SEBI has taken a slew of initiatives from cracking down on
suspicious trades to improving corporate governance guidelines.
Clamping down on inadequate disclosures has not been SEBI's
strong suit due to a lack of resources and expertise. But a slew
of complaints from overseas investors about shoddy corporate
practices have galvanised the regulator, SEBI officials said.
"Under chairman Sinha, SEBI has gone from being an insular
organisation to more of an open platform for investors to come
and discuss how to improve Indian markets," said one official at
the regulator's corporate finance department.
"Both foreign and domestic investors have repeatedly asked
for better quality of disclosures from companies, especially the
promoter-driven ones," said the official, who declined to be
identified as he was not authorised to talk to the media.
A spokesman for SEBI declined to comment.
CORRUPT DEALINGS
In August, SEBI banned the founders of technology company
Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd from the markets for
five years for failure to disclose key information about
preferential loans and use of proceeds from its 2011 IPO.
Similarly, towards the end of last year, the regulator
barred Taksheel Solutions Ltd and its founders for
inadequate disclosures in its IPO documents.
This week, SEBI slapped a fine of 2.5 million rupees
($40,736) on GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) and a group
company that owns most of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
for delays in disclosing changes in the shareholding
structure of the India-listed unit.
The regulator acknowledged that the delay was inadvertent
and that GSK did not receive any "quantifiable gain or unfair
advantage" due to the delay, but still imposed the penalty.
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
"All this has brought attention to a lot of issues that
previously went unnoticed, one of which is disclosure, the other
is corrupt dealings by powerful promoters," said Shriram
Subramanian, managing director of Bangalore-based shareholder
advisory firm InGovern.
In August, a policy-making group in SEBI proposed launching
an electronic disclosure system that will unify industry
specific disclosures into a single electronic process to prevent
market-sensitive information from going unnoticed.
Some investors are not convinced.
"Disclosures are still not standard by far, so most of the
time we reach out to the companies for more details," said
Sankaran Naren, chief investment officer of Mumbai-based ICICI
Prudential Asset Management.
"We get our internal analyst to look at the annual reports
and ask for specific clarifications, sometimes we get good
quality of responses, sometimes we are not satisfied."
SEBI also needs to shorten the time it takes in
investigating alleged wrongdoings and handing out penalties. It
must also invest more in resources and technology to keep up
with the rising number of market participants and increasingly
fast-paced and complex trading systems, people in the industry
say.
(1 US dollar = 61.3700 Indian rupee)
(Additional reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in MUMBAI; Editing by
Ryan Woo)