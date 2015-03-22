By Himank Sharma
MUMBAI, March 22 Indian banks will be able to
convert distressed loans owed by listed companies into equity
stakes, the capital market regulator said on Sunday, in a move
that will allow lenders to reduce bad loans weighing on their
balance sheets.
India's bad loans have risen sharply as its economic growth
has been weak for two years.
Loans classified by the central bank as bad or restructured
account for more than a tenth of total lending by Indian banks.
India Ratings and Research, part of Fitch, estimates impaired
loans could hit 13 percent of total lending by March 2016.
The central bank and lenders had been lobbying the
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to ease the rules
on allotment of equity stakes to banks to facilitate
debt-to-equity conversions.
The guidelines announced on Sunday would allow banks to
convert distressed debt into equity at a mutually agreed
valuation based on what the regulator described as a
"fair-pricing formula", moving away from current rules that
require conversions to be based on market prices.
A SEBI official said the regulator would publish details of
the formula at a later date.
The regulator said conversions would be exempt from takeover
rules, allowing banks to convert debt to equity without having
to make mandatory tender offers to minority shareholders.
The board also approved draft rules that would make it
easier for municipal governments to sell bonds to fund
construction of roads, bridges and hospitals.
The regulator announced stricter corporate disclosure
requirements that require listed companies to announce material
information to shareholders within 24 hours after an event and
make decisions by their boards public within 30 minutes.
The new requirements come after SEBI has voiced concerns
that Indian companies do not provide proper disclosure. Last
year the regulator empowered stock exchanges to beef up their
surveillance mechanisms to ensure companies make timely
disclosures.
The regulator also removed restrictions on asset managers
who run specialized funds for offshore investors, which will
allow domestic mutual fund companies to seek more foreign
clients.
(editing by Jane Baird)