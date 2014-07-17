MUMBAI, July 17 India's capital markets
regulator, Securities and Exchange board of India (SEBI), on
Thursday issued draft rules for setting up infrastructure
investment trusts that would allow companies to monetize their
infrastructure projects.
Among the guidelines, the regulator proposed to allow
infrastructure trusts to raise money either through a public
issue or a private placement, with a minimum issue size of 2.5
billion rupees ($41.54 million).
SEBI has sought public comments on the draft rules by July
24. For the detailed guidelines, see (bit.ly/1wzjUzm)
India has ambitious plans to fix its creaky infrastructure
which some analysts estimate would require an investment of $1
trillion over five years.
Earlier this month, finance minister Arun Jaitley had
announced tax incentives for REITs and infrastructure investment
trusts in his budget address to attract foreign investment for
the sector.
($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)