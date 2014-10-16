MUMBAI Oct 16 India's market regulator on
Thursday confirmed its ban on Hong Kong-based hedge fund
Factorial Capital Management Ltd, saying the fund has not been
able to disprove insider trading charges levelled against it
earlier this year.
In an interim order issued in June, the Securities and
Exchange Board of India had banned Factorial on suspicion that
the hedge fund had shorted L&T Finance Holdings Ltd,
an Indian financial services company, before the announcement of
a share sale in the company in mid-March.
"The facts and circumstances, as alleged in the interim
order, indicate a device or artifice to deceive the investors in
the securities market and make profit in a manner which was
quite disruptive to the market equilibrium," SEBI whole time
director Rajeev Kumar Agarwal said in an order issued on
Thursday.
Barun Agarwal, a director at the fund, declined to comment
when reached by Reuters.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and
Clara Ferreira Marques)