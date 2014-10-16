(Adds details on Factorial's submissions to the regulator)
By Himank Sharma
MUMBAI Oct 16 India's market regulator
confirmed its ban on Hong Kong-based hedge fund Factorial
Capital Management Ltd on Thursday, saying the fund had not been
able to disprove insider trading charges levelled against it
earlier this year.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) ban is
the latest in a series of actions by the watchdog to crack down
on rogue trades and wayward companies, in a bid to boost
investor confidence in Indian capital markets.
The case against Factorial is SEBI's first major probe
against a foreign investor in Asia's third-largest economy.
In an interim order issued in June, SEBI banned Factorial on
suspicion the hedge fund short sold securities in L&T Finance
Holdings Ltd, an Indian financial services firm, based
on inside information.
SEBI said then that Factorial had built short positions in
L&T Finance derivatives - effectively betting on a decline -
before the announcement of a sale of company shares in
mid-March, netting a profit of 200 million rupees ($3.23
million).
Factorial, in its submissions to the regulator, had asked
for the ban to be lifted, claiming that its trades in L&T
Finance were "based on high conviction, and fundamental and
technical analysis" - not insider information.
On Thursday, the regulator dismissed Factorial submissions,
saying that the fund has not been able to provide sufficient
evidence against the charges.
"The facts and circumstances, as alleged in the interim
order, indicate a device or artifice to deceive the investors in
the securities market and make profit in a manner which was
quite disruptive to the market equilibrium," SEBI's Rajeev Kumar
Agarwal, a member of the regulator's board, said in the order on
the regulator's website.
Barun Agarwal, a director at the fund in Hong Kong, declined
to comment when reached by Reuters.
According to Indian rules, entities alleged to have broken
rules can seek a revocation of ban and penalty during the
investigation period, but Thursday's order means the fund will
not be allowed to trade until SEBI delivers its final decision
in the case, which could involve a monetary fine.
The fund had also claimed that since the interim order was
passed without giving it an opportunity to present its case,
SEBI should lift the ban during the investigation period.
($1 = 61.8350 Indian rupee)
(Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Clara Ferreira Marques)