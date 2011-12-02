(Repeats story issued late on Thursday)
MUMBAI Dec 1 India's insurance regulator
on Thursday notified guidelines for life insurers to raise
capital via initial public offering (IPO) or subsequent public
fund raising from the equity markets.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA)
has stipulated that life insurance firms must be operating for
at least 10 years before planning such fund raising.
The firms must first obtain IRDA's nod before
seeking the approval of the capital markets regulator, the
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), IRDA said in a
document posted on its website.
The IRDA's approval will be valid for a year and insurers
will need to file initial papers for their public issues with
SEBI within that period.
India, which opened up its insurance sector to private and
foreign players in 2000, caps foreign holding at 26 percent in
these companies.
Life insurance penetration in India is about 4 percent of
the gross domestic product, in terms of total premiums
underwritten in a year, compared with 2.4 percent in China and
about 13.5 percent in Britain.
Industry executives have said the outlook for the business
remains bright in an under-insured country of more than a
billion people.
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India was once the
only option for the world's second-most populous country.
Now, two dozen players including ICICI Prudential Life
Insurance, HDFC Standard Life Insurance, Aviva Life Insurance
Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance vie for a bigger share
of the insurance market in India and most of these are in joint
venture with foreign partners.
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; editing by Malini Menon)