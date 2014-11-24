MUMBAI Nov 24 India's securities market regulator said on Monday it is revising the rules for offshore derivative instruments (ODIs) to bring them in line with new foreign investment norms approved earlier this year.

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) statement on Monday, ODIs will now have to be consistent with India's new foreign investment requirements, including that an investor be from a country whose central bank is a member of the Bank for International Settlements.

ODIs are investment products issued by foreign institutions to unregistered overseas investors that provide exposure to Indian markets through derivatives.

ODIs such as participatory notes are popular with foreign investors because they have reduced registration requirements.

For the SEBI circular, see (bit.ly/1uRtz7y)

