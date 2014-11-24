MUMBAI Nov 24 India's securities market
regulator said on Monday it is revising the rules for offshore
derivative instruments (ODIs) to bring them in line with new
foreign investment norms approved earlier this year.
According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India
(SEBI) statement on Monday, ODIs will now have to be consistent
with India's new foreign investment requirements, including that
an investor be from a country whose central bank is a member of
the Bank for International Settlements.
ODIs are investment products issued by foreign institutions
to unregistered overseas investors that provide exposure to
Indian markets through derivatives.
ODIs such as participatory notes are popular with foreign
investors because they have reduced registration requirements.
For the SEBI circular, see (bit.ly/1uRtz7y)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)