(Adds data on bad loans, comment)
MUMBAI Jan 5 India's capital markets regulator
on Monday recommended restrictions on accessing equity and debt
markets for so-called "wilful defaulters", as it steps up
efforts to tackle the bad loans that are hampering state-run
banks.
Under Indian law wilful defaulters are classified as
companies or individuals who deliberately thwart repayment of
dues to lenders.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposed that
companies in which a promoter, director or subsidiary is
declared a wilful defaulter not be allowed to issue equity, debt
securities, or non-convertible redeemable preference shares.
However, SEBI said wilful defaulters would be allowed to
raise money through private placements to institutional
investors.
The regulator also proposed that wilful defaulters not be
allowed to make an offer to take over a listed company in India,
but added that they will be allowed to make a counter-offer in
case they are the target of a hostile takeover.
The proposals come as part of a concerted effort by Indian
policymakers to tackle the bad loans that are hurting
profitability at state-run lenders, where stressed loans account
for 12.9 percent of loans compared with 4.4 percent at private
sector lenders, according to central bank data.
In November, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan
described wilful defaulters as "freeloaders" who needed to be
chastised for not honouring their debt commitments.
The RBI last year also passed tougher rules on wilful
defaulters, including making companies that guarantee loan
obligations of their units responsible if the subsidiary is
declared a wilful defaulter.
The RBI is in charge of banking supervision, while SEBI
looks after securities markets.
"RBI has tightened the banking channel for fund raising and
SEBI is clamping down on the capital market route: These will
act as deterrents to future wilful defaults by companies," said
Shriram Subramanian, managing director of proxy advisory firm
InGovern.
The proposed SEBI regulations are in the drafting stage, and
the regulator called for public comments by Jan. 23.
To access the SEBI proposal, click (bit.ly/1F9tnHi)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam and Louise
Heavens)