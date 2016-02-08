NEW DELHI Feb 8 India's telecom regulator on
Monday ruled against differential pricing for Internet services,
in a setback to Facebook Inc's plan to roll out free
Internet to the masses in Asia's third-largest economy.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said that
Internet service providers would not be allowed to discriminate
on pricing of data access for different web services.
Facebook's Free Basics plan, launched in around three dozen
developing countries, offers pared-down web services on mobile
phones, along with access to Facebook's own social network and
messaging services, without charge.
Critics had argued that allowing access to a select few apps
and web services for free violates the principle of net
neutrality - the principle that all websites and data on the
Internet should be treated equal.
